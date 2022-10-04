ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

White Bird opens up a new medical clinic in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The grand opening of a brand-new clinic is about to get underway in Eugene. Over 40 percent of people who come to a White Bird Medical Clinic are homeless. Now, White Bird is working double the size of one of its clinics to provide space for even more people.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions

PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Junction City Police squashes rumor of threatened school violence

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Junction City Police Department says that threats of violence at Oaklea Middle School were found to be not credible. On October 5, around 7:31 p.m., JCPD was notified by the SafeOregon tip line that a student reported overhearing another student make threats of violence. According to the report, the threat of violence was supposed to take place on Thursday, October 6.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
nbc16.com

Teddy Bear Toy Express rolls into Coos County this weekend to kick off season of giving

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene City Council to meet to fill position vacated by recall election

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the options for appointing a successor to the Ward 7 council position. The position was vacated October 3 with the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The City Council is required to appoint someone to...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield High School teacher surprised with $50,000 national award

A Springfield High School teacher was surprised with a $50,000 award for the school's automotive technology program at a presentation Tuesday. Harbor Freight Tools named Mark Simmons, an automotive technology teacher at SHS, one of 20 "Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence" winners across the nation. Harbor Freight Tools said it received a record 768 applications from all 50 states for this years prize.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Truck driver dies in crash on Hwy 58 in Lane County, Oregon State Police says

A truck driver from Arkansas died Wednesday night after crashing a semi along Highway 58 just west of Odell Lake in Lane County, Oregon State Police said. Initial reports state 38-year-old Joshua Stewart of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was driving west on the highway in a Freightliner commercial motor vehicle when shortly after 8 p.m. the truck crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned.
FORT SMITH, AR
nbc16.com

LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

City of Roseburg celebrates 150th birthday, buries time capsule

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Celebrating its 150th birthday Monday is the City of Roseburg. The city was officially incorporated on October 3, 1872. That's only about 13 years older than the State of Oregon itself. The city is holding several events to celebrate the sesquicentennial. That includes burying a time...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Interim councilor needed for Ward 7 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans was approved Wednesday to serve as council president, through former councilor Clare Syrett's unfinished term. Syrett's councilor position for Ward 7 has been vacant since Monday of this week due to a recent recall election. The council voted during a virtual...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police investigating assault of transgender woman

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police are looking for four men involved in the assault of a transgender woman Monday night. Police say they responded to a call from an apartment about an assault October 3 just after 10:15 p.m. A transgender woman in her 50s reported being assaulted by...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Driver is arrested after fleeing fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A section of Highway 99 was closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South, near Shady Oaks Motel. The pedestrian was identified...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon woman dies in head-on crash in Marion County

An Oregon woman died Monday night in a head-on crash outside of Stayton in Marion County, deputies said. The crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. Monday along Golf Club Road SE near Mill Creek Road, just outside Stayton. Arriving Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found two cars...
MARION COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Pedestrian hit on Hwy 99; police say fog may have been a factor

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious to critical injuries Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 99. Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation and Junction City Police responded to the crash at 6:30 a.m. south of Junction City at Possum Flat Road.
JUNCTION CITY, OR

