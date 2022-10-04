Read full article on original website
Florida's waterways contaminated post-Ian, posing health risks
Sewage pipelines overflowed into waterways. Toppled port-a-potties spilled into floodwaters. Gasoline and motor oil leaked out from partially submerged cars and trucks. Downed trees have started decomposing on waterlogged roads. Dave Tomasko, director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, described several scenes such as these as he visited the city...
Highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in New Haven County flock, officials say
NEW HAVEN COUNTY — Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a disease that can be fatal in birds, was detected in a New Haven County flock Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture. Officials said the flock consisted of turkeys, chickens and guinea fowl kept as pets. Samples taken...
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
Michigan farm used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
Michigan officials warn residents not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce after an inspection discovered it used human waste to treat produce. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a consumer advisory on Monday concerning Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, explaining its staff identified the farm was using "raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sale."
DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff's officials are now asking for the public's help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed...
Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically
MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
Schuette, Dawson battle for Michigan House seat in Nov. 8 general election
When State Rep. Annette Glenn announced her decision to run for State Senate it created a vacancy in Midland’s 95th District. Democrat Matt Dawson and Republican Bill G. Schuette are competing for her State House seat in the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. Schuette is a former intelligence...
'I hope he's still alive': Police give update as search continues for missing Georgia toddler
The search continued Thursday for a missing toddler in Georgia. Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road in Chatham County Wednesday morning. He was reported missing around three hours later. "I hope he's still alive. We don't know. We don't have any information to believe...
10 don't-miss Mexican restaurants to celebrate Taco Day
National Taco Day is Oct. 4 and we scoured Yelp to find standout Mexican restaurants you can hit up to celebrate the occasion. To celebrate National Taco Day we compiled a list of places across Michigan that stood out with exceptionally high reviews. Here's our list of the best places...
Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
