ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

Florida's waterways contaminated post-Ian, posing health risks

Sewage pipelines overflowed into waterways. Toppled port-a-potties spilled into floodwaters. Gasoline and motor oil leaked out from partially submerged cars and trucks. Downed trees have started decomposing on waterlogged roads. Dave Tomasko, director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, described several scenes such as these as he visited the city...
FLORIDA STATE
recordpatriot.com

Future of Tippy Dam uncertain

BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Michigan farm used human waste to treat produce, officials warn

Michigan officials warn residents not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce after an inspection discovered it used human waste to treat produce. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a consumer advisory on Monday concerning Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, explaining its staff identified the farm was using "raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sale."
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
recordpatriot.com

DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff's officials are now asking for the public's help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
recordpatriot.com

Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Weather Forecasts#Hurricane Charley#Floridians
recordpatriot.com

10 don't-miss Mexican restaurants to celebrate Taco Day

National Taco Day is Oct. 4 and we scoured Yelp to find standout Mexican restaurants you can hit up to celebrate the occasion. To celebrate National Taco Day we compiled a list of places across Michigan that stood out with exceptionally high reviews. Here's our list of the best places...
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
BUCKLEY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy