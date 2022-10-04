Loretta Lynn had four children by the time she was just 20 years old and spent her early years working hard as a housewife in the early 1950s. Her childhood was spent in poverty, raised by a coal miner in rural Kentucky, per Wide Open Country. By the time of her death at 90 years old, though, Loretta Lynn has become one of the most famous and successful artists of our time.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO