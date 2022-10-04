Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
The Cardinals could make a shocking postseason bullpen addition
Left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera believes he will be added to the St. Louis Cardinals’ postseason roster. The St. Louis Cardinals have a few decisions to make regarding the bullpen for the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Wainwright, Jake Woodford and Zack Thompson are three pitchers who could be on the roster bubble for the first series, and a dark horse has emerged to possibly snag a roster spot.
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty and Waino’s Dead Arm
What will be the postseason roles for Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright?. This week, the St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff will be making tough decisions on the postseason roster for the 2022 NL Central Champs. Questions will need to answered across the board for the best of three Wildcard round.
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KC Royals fire manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred after last-place finish
J.J. Picollo has made his first big move as head of baseball operations: the manager and his pitching coach are gone.
numberfire.com
Ravens designate Gus Edwards (knee) to return
The Baltimore Ravens designated running back Gus Edwards (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Edwards will return to practice after missing the first four weeks of the season. There's a chance Edwards will be available for Sunday night's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens will likely limit his initial usage coming off an ACL tear. Once Edwards is up to speed, he will likely work in a chance-of-pace role behind J.K. Dobbins in the Baltimore backfield.
numberfire.com
Peyton Burdick batting eighth for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Brian Anderson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Burdick for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Higgins will catch for right-hander Adrian Sampson on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.4 FanDuel points...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Diego Castillo operating first base on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo will man first base after Ben Gamel was benched on Wednesday afternoon versus southpaw Matthew Liberatore. numberFire's models project Castillo to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Rene Pinto catching for Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Pinto will operate behind the plate after Christian Bethancourt was given the afternoon off against right-hander Nick Pivetta. numberFire's models project Pinto to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry leading off for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry will start at second base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Esteban Quiroz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McKinstry for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Max Stassi catching for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stassi will catch for right-hander Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stassi for 8.9 FanDuel points...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc batting sixth for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will start at second base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 6.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Carlos Perez catching for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox catcher Carlos Perez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Perez will catch for right-hander Davis Martin on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. Yasmani Grandal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Perez for 4.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Astros starting Mauricio Dubon at shortstop on Wednesday
Houston Astros utility-man Mauricio Dubon is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Dubon will take over shortstop after Jeremy Pena was rested at home against Philadelphia's lefty Bailey Falter. numberFire's models project Dubon to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Rangers bench Sam Huff on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Huff will watch from the bench after Jonah Heim was named Wednesday's catcher for Glenn Otto. Per Baseball Savant on 79 batted balls this season, Huff has recorded a 10.1% barrel rate and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman hitting second for St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edman will operate the shortstop position after Paul DeJong was moved to second base and Brendan Donovan was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Johan Oviedo, our models project Edman to score 14.0...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Donovan will sit in Pittsburgh after Paul DeJong was shifted to second base and Tommy Edman was aligned at shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 324 batted balls this season, Donovan has accounted for a...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim hitting sixth in Rangers' Wednesday lineup
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is starting in Wednesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Heim will operate behind the plate after Jonah Heim was given a breather in Texas. In a matchup against right-hander Domingo German, our models project Heim to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn batting third on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Vaughn will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. Jose Abreu moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vaughn for 12.5 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0