Bastrop County grand jury declines to indict caretaker at center of The Refuge abuse scandal

Less than a week remains for anyone who wants to vote in November’s election that hasn’t registered yet.The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11. To vote in the Nov. 8 general election in Texas, you must be registered in the state.Eligibility to vote in Bastrop County means you must:• be a United States citizen;• be a resident of Bastrop County;• be at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and at least 18 years of age on Election Day;• not be a convicted felon, although you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole; and•

BASTROP COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO