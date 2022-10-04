Bastrop County grand jury declines to indict caretaker at center of The Refuge abuse scandal

Read full article on original website
Elgin Courier
Voter registration deadline nears
Less than a week remains for anyone who wants to vote in November’s election that hasn’t registered yet.The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11. To vote in the Nov. 8 general election in Texas, you must be registered in the state.Eligibility to vote in Bastrop County means you must:• be a United States citizen;• be a resident of Bastrop County;• be at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and at least 18 years of age on Election Day;• not be a convicted felon, although you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole; and•
David Earl Ponce
A celebration of Christian burial will be conducted at Manor Cemetery Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. with Father Henry presiding. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.
Scarlett Rose Samago
She is survived by her parents Juan Samago and Vanessa Rios. A graveside service was conducted at Elgin Latin Cemetery Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m.
