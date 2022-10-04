ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voorhees Township, NJ

Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
fox5dc.com

Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County

LOTHIAN, Md. - A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian. The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road. Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit...
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Bay Weekly

The Narrows: Good seafood on the Eastern Shore

After crossing the Bay Bridge en route to Ocean City last week, I stopped at one of my favorite places to eat on the Eastern shore: The Narrows Restaurant in Grasonville. The restaurant features a small, glass-enclosed dining area that is my preferred seating area, especially after dark. The cozy atmosphere at night of white tablecloths, very few tables, and the reflection on the windows of the candles on each table combine to set a romantic scene.
Bay Net

$580,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold In Calvert County

SOLOMONS, Md. – Calvert County is the home of the lucky retailer that sold a $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket in the Monday, Oct. 3 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $580,000 annuity or an estimated $330,000 cash option (both amounts before taxes).
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
baltimorebeat.com

Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland

Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

