Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late OctoberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
These boys soccer players are still going strong as the regular season winds down
With the boys soccer regular season approaching its final week in Pennsylvania, there’s only a few more weeks for players across the Lehigh Valley to make their presence on the field known. This week’s boys soccer awards feature a hat trick, a five-goal performance and a senior forward who is close to breaking his school’s career scoring record.
WJLA
Transcript appears to show Shaun Powell Jr. should be eligible to play QB for Eastern HS
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Shaun Powell Sr. said he got a job and apartment in D.C. and moved with his son from southern Virginia so Shaun Jr., a promising 11th-grade quarterback, could get more exposure to college recruiters. But since they landed at Eastern High School, where Shaun Jr....
247Sports
Kevin Willard gets his first chance to end Maryland Basketball's recruiting drought vs Duke
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
testudotimes.com
In year four under Mike Locksley, Maryland football is on the verge of a breakthrough
Throughout Mike Locksley’s tenure as head coach at Maryland, each season has been a familiar routine for fans. The season starts with optimistic — but tempered — expectations, and the team beats up on a weak nonconference schedule as excitement builds for a big game against a highly-ranked opponent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
Lehigh Valley weather: Drought watches remain, even after 5 straight days of rain
Five straight days of rain have helped counter drought watches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. But it hasn’t yet been enough to end the alerts in both states. Since August, residents have been asked to voluntarily conserve water. New Jersey’s drought watch is statewide; Pennsylvania’s covers 36 counties including the Lehigh Valley.
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County
LOTHIAN, Md. - A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian. The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road. Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
WBOC
Ice Rink in Talbot County Loses Its Ice
The Talbot County Community Center in Easton has an ice rink. The piping underneath to keep the ice cold sprung a leak and has failed.
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WUSA
Dan Snyder leaves stadium in motorcade after Commanders loss, ATM robbery play-by-play | Open Mic
I live in Maryland now and I work here in DC. Point being, I've been here for a while so I can make all the jokes I want at everyone's expense.
$43.1 million contract to be awarded for Chesapeake Bay islands restoration
More money will be coming to help restore the Chesapeake Bay. On Thursday, Maryland senators will announce $43.1M contract award to Coastal Design & Construction from Gloucester, Virginia.
Maryland 'NFL' Gang Leader, Member Admit To Murder, Drug Distribution In Southwest Baltimore
A leader and member of a Maryland “NFL” gang are expected to be sentenced to decades in prison after admitting to a wide-ranging conspiracy that included murder and drug distribution charges. Gang leader Gregory Butler - also known as “Gotti,” “Sags,” and “Little Dick,” 31, and member James...
Bay Weekly
The Narrows: Good seafood on the Eastern Shore
After crossing the Bay Bridge en route to Ocean City last week, I stopped at one of my favorite places to eat on the Eastern shore: The Narrows Restaurant in Grasonville. The restaurant features a small, glass-enclosed dining area that is my preferred seating area, especially after dark. The cozy atmosphere at night of white tablecloths, very few tables, and the reflection on the windows of the candles on each table combine to set a romantic scene.
Bay Net
$580,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold In Calvert County
SOLOMONS, Md. – Calvert County is the home of the lucky retailer that sold a $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket in the Monday, Oct. 3 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $580,000 annuity or an estimated $330,000 cash option (both amounts before taxes).
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
baltimorebeat.com
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 9/8/22-9/22/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0