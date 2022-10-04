ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Braces For Massive Temperature Drop Across New York

A major cold front is set to sweep across Western New York tonight and with that will be a massive drop in our expected high temperature. Today we are expected to see a high near 70, which is above average for this time of the year, but with this cold front, we could see a drop in the high temperature of nearly 20 degrees.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: What we can expect for fall foliage this season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Summer has ended and fall has begun, but will the dry summer we just experienced have any effect on this year’s fall foliage?. “There was a fair amount of drought in the Western and Eastern part of New York State over the summer,” Northeast Climate Center Director Arthur Degaetaro said. “What that tended to do was weaken some of the trees, it might have made some trees change a little bit earlier and drop their leaves a little bit earlier but for the most part that really hasn’t happened in too many places.”
ENVIRONMENT
13 WHAM

Much colder weather on the way

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Enjoy today's mild weather! Over the next 24 hours, temperatures will drop drastically. Today will bring some sunshine at times this morning. But through the day, there will be more clouds building into the area. Skies will become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. It will be another mild afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.Into tonight, clouds will linger. There will be a few showers moving through the area overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 40s.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening weather update

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Back to cool air to end the week and start the weekend. We enjoyed a few days in the 70s across the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions, but that’ll be changing Friday morning with a cold front. The front will arrive first thing in the morning with a few rain showers, followed by a cool breeze and dropping temperatures. We’ll peak in the mid 50s early in the morning, then drop into the 40s by evening. The coolest air will arrive overnight, with many spots away from Lake Ontario dipping into the 30s. A little patchy frost is possible, but widespread frost isn’t expected at this point.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
Star 93.9

NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?

Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: One more warm day, then cool fall air returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We finally made it to 70 degrees and were warmer than average for the first time in nearly two weeks on Wednesday!. We’ll get one more warmer day on Thursday, with highs into the 70s. But we’ll see an increase in cloud cover as our next area of low pressure approaches.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#The Lawn#Western New York#Lake Ontario
96.1 The Breeze

The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low

This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Warmer air is on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a few cool days and frosty mornings, we’ve made it back to the 60s on Tuesday and we’re going up from there. Highs on Wednesday will flirt with 70, with lower 70s likely on Thursday. Thursday should be the warmest day, but Wednesday will be the pick of the week with nearly full sunshine to go along with that milder air.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pickleball court installation underway at Black Creek Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Construction is underway on a new project at Black Creek Park in North Chili. Four new pickleball courts are being installed. Pickleball is getting more and more popular in the area, and the county wants to make sure people have enough courts to enjoy. This project is part...
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy