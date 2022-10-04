Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Here's why the Saints lost Latavius Murray to the Broncos after his big game in London
Latavius Murray’s entire football career has been oriented around finding an opening and hitting it hard. So, when the Denver Broncos came calling earlier this week with a great opportunity, the veteran running back seized it — even if that meant leaving the New Orleans Saints team that signed him out of a quasi-retirement.
Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Rashaad Penny upgraded to full
The Seahawks may be catching a break in the injury department for the second week in a row. Yesterday, running back Rashaad Penny was one of five non-participants but he was upgraded to full today. Meanwhile, the Saints haven’t had either Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas at practice yet this week.
Atlanta Falcons release defensive tackle Anthony Rush
The Atlanta Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush on Thursday. Rush had seven tackles while playing 33.3 percent of
NOLA.com
Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas both 'rehabbing' injuries, miss Saints Wednesday practice
Quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas continued to miss practice for the New Orleans Saints. Both Winston (back/ankle) and Thomas (toe) missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with their respective injuries. The Saints practiced in New Orleans for the first time since last week’s game Wednesday, and Andy Dalton continued to lead a quarterback group that included Taysom Hill and Jake Luton.
NOLA.com
Notebook: Decision on Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt to come Friday
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt has practiced with the first-team offense all week, but coach Willie Fritz held off Thursday on naming him the starter for Saturday’s home game against East Carolina. He said the decision hinged on a clean bill of health from the team’s medical staff Friday morning....
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
NOLA.com
With speed and play recognition, Tyrann Mathieu showed his skills in 1st Saints interception
Tyrann Mathieu intercepted his first pass in a Saints uniform last Sunday, and he had to cover some ground in a hurry to do so. According to Zebra Technologies, which uses GPS to track players' movements on the field, Mathieu covered 9.9 yards in 1.4 seconds from the time Kirk Cousins threw the ball to the time he secured the interception.
