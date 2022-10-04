ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver

The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender

Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NOLA.com

Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas both 'rehabbing' injuries, miss Saints Wednesday practice

Quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas continued to miss practice for the New Orleans Saints. Both Winston (back/ankle) and Thomas (toe) missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with their respective injuries. The Saints practiced in New Orleans for the first time since last week’s game Wednesday, and Andy Dalton continued to lead a quarterback group that included Taysom Hill and Jake Luton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Notebook: Decision on Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt to come Friday

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt has practiced with the first-team offense all week, but coach Willie Fritz held off Thursday on naming him the starter for Saturday’s home game against East Carolina. He said the decision hinged on a clean bill of health from the team’s medical staff Friday morning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
