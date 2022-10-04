Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebate on home weatherization products
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Mainers could get some cash if they prepare their homes for the winter. Efficiency Maine says it's kicking off a promotion to raise awareness about resources to help Maine homeowners and tenants stay warm and manage their heating bills. It launched a limited time “$100 DIY Winter...
WPFO
Maine companies aim to send ashes over Northern Lights
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- There's a new way to remember your loved ones: by looking up. Two Maine-based companies "bluShift" and "Northern Light Space Exploration," are partnering to send cremated ashes into space over the Northern Lights. At the end of 2023, the companies, based out of Brunswick, will launch up...
WPFO
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
WPFO
L.L. Bean encourages Mainers to get outside for their mental health
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Ahead of International Mental Health Day, Maine's most famous outdoor retailer hopes you'll make it a point to get outside. L.L. Bean is partnering with Mental Health America to help get people outside. This comes after Bean's new research showing being outside greatly impacts your well-being, specifically...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Technical glitch prevents Mainers from purchasing antlerless deer permits
A technical glitch prevented Mainers from purchasing antlerless deer permits so the state is rescheduling the sale. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Mainers who tried to buy an antlerless permit online on Wednesday likely saw the website was down and displaying a "504 Gateway Time-Out" message.
WPFO
This house might be the most expensive ever for sale in Maine
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND (BDN) -- An oceanfront mansion on Mount Desert Island is being offered for sale for nearly $20 million, an amount that may be higher than the list price of any other luxury home ever sold in Maine. And that’s even after the price has been reduced by...
WPFO
Maine schools get $1.6M to help kids learn outdoors
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Kids across Maine are getting outdoors and getting a hands-on learning experience thanks to federal funding. It's called "Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures,” a way to help students learn outside of the classroom. Maine’s Department of Education announced another round of money, totaling $1.6 million for schools...
WPFO
Maine DEP says CMP corridor project area must be cleaned
The issues surrounding CMP's controversial corridor project are still playing out in the courts, but for now Maine regulators are saying it's time to clean up the work that's already started. CMP had already started work on its planned corridor through western Maine when voters rejected the plan at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
NOAA to hold in-person meeting to get input on right whale regulations
Lobstermen will get to have their voices heard about new right whale restrictions they say are hurting the industry. The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office from NOAA is holding an in-person meeting to get public comments on ways to reduce risk of entanglement for whales. There are currently about 340...
WPFO
Kerosene shortage concerns as winter gets closer
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As the cold weather approaches, high oil prices have Mainers worried. Kerosene, which is primarily used in outside tanks, became very expensive over the summer. Reduction in domestic oil production, along with a sudden return of demand, then the Russian attack on Ukraine, caused oil reserves to...
WPFO
Maine lobstermen fight back against stricter regulations meant to protect right whales
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen came face to face with federal officials out to impose stricter new rules to save the 350 remaining endangered right whales Wednesday. The governor and Maine's entire congressional delegation are against the new rules. They say Maine lobster gear has never been responsible for killing a whale.
WPFO
Maine Salvation Army volunteer headed to Florida to help following Hurricane Ian
As recovery continues from Hurricane Ian, more Mainers are heading down to help those in need. Major Jessica Irwin from the Salvation Army's Lewiston-Auburn office is heading to Port Charlotte, Florida Wednesday morning as part of the reinforcement group relieving volunteers already down there. Major Irwin said it's about connecting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Maine DOT crew finds tiny turtle on job site
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine DOT crew found a tiny turtle on a job site Tuesday. The Maine DOT tweeted Tuesday morning that one of its workers thought they saw a small rock moving on its own. It turns out it was a turtle hatchling. How it wound up on...
WPFO
Thousands of Mainers have already requested absentee ballots
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Election Day is just about a month away, and Maine voters are getting ready. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says absentee voting has already started in municipalities across the state. According to Bellows, more than 61,000 people have requested an absentee ballot in Maine. She says any...
WPFO
AMBER Alerts are rare in Maine, here's how the state decides when to issue one
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Law enforcement in Maine are crediting an AMBER Alert with the quick return of two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother in Saco this week. The mother turned herself in to police in Massachusetts not long after the alert went out Tuesday afternoon. This is...
WPFO
Saco mother involved in AMBER Alert returned to Maine from Massachusetts
ALFRED (WGME) -- The mother involved in Tuesday’s AMBER Alert is back in Maine after she surrendered to police in Massachusetts. Saco Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco was extradited back to Maine Wednesday afternoon. She's accused of taking her two children from a home in Saco and...
WPFO
Enjoy a taste of summer in Maine in October
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A spectacular October day is ahead of us in Maine on Thursday, the warmest we've been in over a week and what looks to be the first above average temperature day this month. Highs will reach the 70s this afternoon with light winds and full sunshine, a great...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: What requirements and regulations do Maine school bus drivers face?
School districts across Maine continue to face an uphill battle when it comes to hiring enough bus drivers. But once someone is interested in the job, there's quite a bit of criteria they need meet. Clare asked the CBS13 I-Team:. "So, school bus drivers have to go through any special...
WPFO
Paul LePage says he'd veto 15-week abortion ban in debate with Janet Mills
LEWISTON, Maine (BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage said he would veto a 15-week abortion ban in a first debate with Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday that featured feisty exchanges on the economy and the opioid crisis ahead of their high-profile November election. The debate between the two was much...
WPFO
Maine mom accused of killing Maddox Williams allegedly went into hiding
The nurse who worked for more than an hour to attempt to revive Maddox Williams testified Wednesday in the murder trial of his mother. The nurse became emotional when shown Maddox’s photos in court. Photos showed a naked, emaciated child with a temporary tattoo on his forehead and bruises on his arms and groin. His belly appeared distended, or swollen, according to the Bangor Daily News.
Comments / 0