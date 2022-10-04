Read full article on original website
Bobcats Head to Princeton for Saturday Matchup
PRINCETON, NJ – Quinnipiac women's rugby is back in action for its fifth contest of the fall season, traveling to Princeton for an 11:00 AM start on Saturday morning. Princeton is 0-4 so far this year – their first season as a program. Saturday's game marks the team's...
Maloney Nets Hat Trick, Bobcats Defeat Saint Anselm
MANCHESTER, N.H. - No. 7 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey defeated Saint Anselm by the final score of 6-1 on Friday, Oct. 7 at Sullivan Arena. The Bobcats move to 5-0 so far in 2022-23. Graduate transfer Shay Maloney recorded a hat trick to lead the way for the Bobcats. Captain Lexie Adzija, assistant captain Sadie Peart, and Maya Labad all recorded a goal in the victory, and seven Bobcats tallied an assist.
QU Competes in URI Doubles Tournament Saturday
KINGSTON, R.I. – — Quinnipiac women's tennis is back in action on Saturday, traveling to Rhode Island to compete in a doubles tournament on Saturday. LAST TIME OUT: ITA REGIONALS (9/30 – 10/2) Alessia Truden, Claire Koscielski, Kamilla Nella, and Nikole Losovyy all won first round singles...
Women's Ice Hockey Looks to Home-and-Home Against St. Anselm
HAMDEN, Conn. — Thef No. 7 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey team is slated for a home-and-home series against the St. Anselm Hawks kicking off on the road in Manchester on Oct. 7. The Bobcats head into the matchup coming off a 2-0 victory over New Hampshire where Catie Boudiette recorded her second shutout of the year.
Santore Tallies Career-High 15 Saves in Bobcats' Loss at UConn
HAMDEN, Conn. – Emilia Massarelli scored the Bobcats' lone goal but it wasn't enough, as Quinnipiac field hockey came up short on the road against No. 12 UConn, 4-1, at the Sherman Sports Complex on Friday afternoon. SCORE. UConn 4, Quinnipiac 1. LOCATION. Sherman Sports Complex | Storrs, Conn.
Women's Ice Hockey Ranked No. 7 in National Polls
HAMDEN, Conn.—Quinnipiac women's ice hockey was ranked seventh nationally in both the DCU/USCHO Polls (173 points) and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey Polls (171 points), as announced by the organizations on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The preseason poll includes input from coaches and journalists who represent each of the...
Women's Soccer Defeats Marist, Cooke Extends Point Streak
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y.—Quinnipiac women's soccer has extended its unbeaten streak to eight games with a 4-0 win over Marist on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Four Bobcats recorded goals on the night, including Rebecca Cooke who has scored at least one goal in the last 10 matchups. Sofia Lospinoso secured the shutout...
Bobcats Battle to MAAC Win vs. Marist
HAMDEN, CT – Quinnipiac men's soccer battled though the rain on Wednesday afternoon at the QU Soccer Stadium in Hamden, earning a 3-2 victory over Marist. Tomas Svecula scored in the first half to give the Bobcats an early lead, then David Bercedo netted a pair of scores in the second half to help seal the victory.
Bobcats Fall in Five-Set Thriller in Home Opener vs. Marist
HAMDEN, Conn. – Aryanah Diaz tallied 15 kills and 17 digs for a double-double, as the Bobcats fell just short in the home-opener against Marist, 3-2, Wednesday evening on Burt Kahn Court. Nicole Legg added 13 kills and eight blocks, Lexi Morse contributed 11 kills and Alexandra Tennon tallied...
