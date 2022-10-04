MANCHESTER, N.H. - No. 7 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey defeated Saint Anselm by the final score of 6-1 on Friday, Oct. 7 at Sullivan Arena. The Bobcats move to 5-0 so far in 2022-23. Graduate transfer Shay Maloney recorded a hat trick to lead the way for the Bobcats. Captain Lexie Adzija, assistant captain Sadie Peart, and Maya Labad all recorded a goal in the victory, and seven Bobcats tallied an assist.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO