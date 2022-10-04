ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

FCC making new regulations to combat robocallers

By PAT HRITZ
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nyxi_0iM3sooR00

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will take action against voice carriers for not taking major action against robocalls.

The agency said on Monday it will start removing carriers from its “robocall mitigation database” for not entirely carrying out anti-robocalls procedures. This order focuses on seven providers, including “Cloud 4,” “Global UC” and “Sharon Telephone Company.”

Last day to file your child tax credit is Nov. 15

Axios reported that the FCC is currently working on a new regulation to make carriers block numbers previously used in illegal activities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Millcreek gas leak forces nearby residents to evacuate

A National Fuel Gas pipe was hit by an excavator evacuating neighboring homes and apartments along West 38th Street. That leak closed a portion of the road. Earlier the smell of gas filled the area but crews continued to work to fix the damaged pipe which led to multiple evacuations. A broken National Fuel Gas pipe […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Gizmodo

FCC Is Ready to Block Calls From Telecoms That Ignore the Robocall Plague

We’ve all gotten the calls: IRS and insurance-themed scams beamed to your phone via spoofed numbers from your area code. On some days, the robocalls can feel endless—a tidal wave of spam barraging my back pocket. I’ve been known to leave my phone on perma-silent for days at a time because of the onslaught (not a great habit for a journalist). But over the past couple of years, the Federal Communications Commission has begun taking steps to remedy the problem. Now, the crackdown continues with the looming possibility of phone provider bans.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Burglars ransack, defile summer camp

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
FCC
YourErie

Millcreek gas leak leads to road closure

UPDATE: Officials expect everything to be fixed by 10 p.m. Wednesday. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Residents on the 3100 block of West 38th Street in Millcreek were evacuated due to a gas leak on Wednesday. At about noon on Oct. 5, a four-inch moderator was hit during construction work. That caused the gas leak. Initially, residents within […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
CoinTelegraph

Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?

SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
ECONOMY
YourErie

Erie man sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania has been sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills. David Arand, 24, was sentenced in federal court to 36 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. According to information presented to the court, on or about […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fiery car crash hits nearby pedestrian in Erie

A wild car crash led to a car erupting into flames and a pedestrian reportedly being hit. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Camphausen Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy. According to a traffic official on the scene, the driver of one of the cars apparently drove through a stop sign, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

EmergyCare mourns loss of long-time employee

A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning. Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage

At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach showed just how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue teams were out in full force nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands were pulled from their destroyed homes and taken to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy