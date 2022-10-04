ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Man charged with June shooting at North Clinton Ave parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Campus get $60 million for expansion

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Millions of federal dollars are going to the Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Campus. Senator Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday more than $60 million in new funding for modernization and expansion there. That money will go towards phase four of the VA’s renovation project. It includes...
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

50-year-old man is hospitalized after shooting on Jefferson Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after a Thursday morning shooting on Jefferson Avenue near Dr. Samuel McCree Way. Rochester police got the call just after midnight. Officers first responded to Champlain Street, just a few blocks south, which is where they found a 50-year-old man who had been shot.
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found him on Emerson Street but believe he was shot somewhere else. They say the boy was shot in the lower body and taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Police make arrest after grenade found at Geneva Public Safety Building

GENEVA, N.Y. — Police arrested a man who they say mailed a hand grenade to the Geneva Police Department Public Safety Building. The building went into lockdown on Tuesday after it received two suspicious packages, one of which had a grenade inside. 57-year-old Melvin Francis Lackey is charged with placing the false bomb threat, a felony.
WHEC TV-10

Pedestrian dies after getting hit by two cars on Brown Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person is dead after a serious crash on Brown Street in western Rochester on Wednesday night. Parts of that street near West Main Street were closed following the accident. Rochester police said they got the call for a pedestrian hit. Ambulance crews and firefighters on scene tried to save the victim’s life. He died at the hospital.
WHEC TV-10

Law enforcement and faith community come together to build bridges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Law enforcement and Rochester’s faith community are teaming up once again. Thursday afternoon, they announced a list of events happening this weekend around the city. It follows Rochester’s 65th homicide and the recent wounding of a three-year-old during a shootout. Law enforcement and faith...
WHEC TV-10

Trial of former Hilton principal continues Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two more victims testified against former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton. He is accused of sexually abusing 26 male students over a 17-year period at the Hilton School. Both students alleged they were touched inappropriately by Ashton while in his office. News10NBC was in the courtroom for...
WHEC TV-10

Man dies after shooting on Driving Park Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has died after a shooting on Monday night in northwest Rochester. The Rochester Police Department first responded at 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds on Driving Park Avenue near School No. 34. An ambulance took the man...
WHEC TV-10

How you can donate to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from being shot

UPDATE: A GoFundMe page was created to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from his gunshot wound. So far, the fund has raised more than $1,500. Marlo was shot in the head on North Clinton Avenue on September 28 while sitting in a car. He is recovering at a local children’s hospital. The page for the fund says that Marlo “…has proven to be #marlostrong! We want to support Marlo and his family, enabling them to stay by his side throughout his road to recovery. Please consider supporting our miracle, Marlo!”
ROCHESTER, NY

