WHEC TV-10
City reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude estate, most money will go to Prude’s children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude. $4 million of the settlement will go to attorneys’ fees. The rest will go to Prude’s five children. Here is the full statement from Mayor Malik Evans:. After...
WHEC TV-10
Man charged with June shooting at North Clinton Ave parking lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
WHEC TV-10
Gang-affiliated drug war exposed by RPD included shootings, murders and arson over marijuana
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester drug war exposed this week by RPD shows just how much money illegal marijuana brings in and how much killing happens because of it. In a federal court filing, Brandon Washington, one of the ring leaders in the marijuana drug war, told police his operation could make up to $180,000 a month.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Campus get $60 million for expansion
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Millions of federal dollars are going to the Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Campus. Senator Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday more than $60 million in new funding for modernization and expansion there. That money will go towards phase four of the VA’s renovation project. It includes...
WHEC TV-10
RPD will hold conference at 1 p.m. about investigation involving Kelvin Vickers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is delivering a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday about the recent investigation involving Kelvin Vickers, who is charged with three murders. Once it starts, you can watch the conference live here. The conference comes as a Criminal Complaint from the...
WHEC TV-10
50-year-old man is hospitalized after shooting on Jefferson Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after a Thursday morning shooting on Jefferson Avenue near Dr. Samuel McCree Way. Rochester police got the call just after midnight. Officers first responded to Champlain Street, just a few blocks south, which is where they found a 50-year-old man who had been shot.
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found him on Emerson Street but believe he was shot somewhere else. They say the boy was shot in the lower body and taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Police make arrest after grenade found at Geneva Public Safety Building
GENEVA, N.Y. — Police arrested a man who they say mailed a hand grenade to the Geneva Police Department Public Safety Building. The building went into lockdown on Tuesday after it received two suspicious packages, one of which had a grenade inside. 57-year-old Melvin Francis Lackey is charged with placing the false bomb threat, a felony.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County deputies warn of rainbow fentanyl after bust in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “This newly packaged poison rainbow fentanyl is the cartel’s attempt to attract new customers and increase their profit margins.” New York Division Special Agent Frank Tarentino said. That is a stark warning the DEA gave Tuesday about a new type of fentanyl that...
WHEC TV-10
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by two cars on Brown Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person is dead after a serious crash on Brown Street in western Rochester on Wednesday night. Parts of that street near West Main Street were closed following the accident. Rochester police said they got the call for a pedestrian hit. Ambulance crews and firefighters on scene tried to save the victim’s life. He died at the hospital.
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement and faith community come together to build bridges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Law enforcement and Rochester’s faith community are teaming up once again. Thursday afternoon, they announced a list of events happening this weekend around the city. It follows Rochester’s 65th homicide and the recent wounding of a three-year-old during a shootout. Law enforcement and faith...
WHEC TV-10
Uniting & Healing through Hope will host an anti-violence conference on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Uniting & Healing through Hope of Monroe County is holding a conference on Wednesday to work toward an end to violence. The event is taking place at 2:30 p.m. at 819 Clinton Avenue. That’s near the site where a 3-year-old boy was shot a week ago as he was sitting in a car seat. The boy is recovering after a life-saving surgery.
WHEC TV-10
Trial of former Hilton principal continues Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two more victims testified against former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton. He is accused of sexually abusing 26 male students over a 17-year period at the Hilton School. Both students alleged they were touched inappropriately by Ashton while in his office. News10NBC was in the courtroom for...
WHEC TV-10
Breaking: Another top Police Accountability Board leader gets suspended
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The chief of policy and oversight of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board has been suspended by the board. That means two of the most senior staff members of the PAB are on paid administrative leave. News10NBC interviewed Michael Higgins on Monday about the PAB’s new police...
WHEC TV-10
Lovely Warren elected as Monroe County 22nd legislative committee leader
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is getting back into local politics. The Monroe County Democratic Committee announced Warren was elected as the leader of the county’s 22nd Legislative District Committee. This comes less than a year after Warren stepped down as mayor. She agreed to...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Alleged cop killer hired to kill rival gang members in an ongoing marijuana drug war
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We can finally answer the question: Why was the 21-year-old accused of killing RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz in Rochester in the first place?. Tuesday, RPD said Kelvin Vickers Jr. and two other known gang members from Boston were hired to come to Rochester to kill rival gang members in an ongoing marijuana drug war.
WHEC TV-10
Man dies after shooting on Driving Park Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has died after a shooting on Monday night in northwest Rochester. The Rochester Police Department first responded at 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds on Driving Park Avenue near School No. 34. An ambulance took the man...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RG&E threatening to shut off customers for uninspected meters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The complaints about RG&E, its billing and customer service, continue to pour into the News10NBC newsroom and now it appears the utility is shutting off, or threatening to shut off customers who aren’t even behind on their bills. The gas meter for Ashley Brayer’s home...
WHEC TV-10
Mayor says $12 million settlement to Prude children is a fair deal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The city of Rochester is going to pay the children of Daniel Prude $12 million. The deal was made public today. It will be split between Prude’s five children in Chicago. Prude’s death after he was pinned to the street by Rochester police two and...
WHEC TV-10
How you can donate to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from being shot
UPDATE: A GoFundMe page was created to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from his gunshot wound. So far, the fund has raised more than $1,500. Marlo was shot in the head on North Clinton Avenue on September 28 while sitting in a car. He is recovering at a local children’s hospital. The page for the fund says that Marlo “…has proven to be #marlostrong! We want to support Marlo and his family, enabling them to stay by his side throughout his road to recovery. Please consider supporting our miracle, Marlo!”
