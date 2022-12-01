Emancipation: trailer, release date, reviews and everything we know about the Will Smith movie

Ever since Will Smith broke out as a major movie star in the 90s, there has always been a certain level of anticipation for a new movie from him, but things are reaching a new level with Emancipation , which is officially going to be among the new movies of 2022. Unfortunately, not all of that anticipation is based on the movie itself.

As just about everybody knows, Smith caused a major stir with "the slap" at the 2022 Oscar ceremony. The fallout from that led many to wonder whether Emancipation would be released in 2022 or be held until more time had passed. But the movie is pushing ahead, which prior to last year's Oscars was already drawing some major buzz.

Here is everything that we know about Emancipation .

Apple Original Films has announced that Emancipation premieres globally on Apple TV Plus on Friday, December 9.

Before its debut on the streaming service, the movie is doing a week-long exclusive release in movie theaters starting December 2 in order to qualify it for this year's Oscars .

Emancipation plot

Here is the official synopsis for Emancipation :

" Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter, a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom."

The movie is an original script by William N. Collage but is inspired by the 1863 photos of "Whipped Peter" that appeared in Harper’s Weekly. The photos were taken of Peter during a medical examination by the Union Army and includes one photo known as "The Scourged Back," which showed Peter’s back, ravished by whippings from his enslavers, and is credited with helping to support the growing opposition to slavery at that time.

Emancipation trailer

Check out the epic trailers for Emancipation right here, showcasing what looks to be a fierce performance by Will Smith and a massive scale constructed by director Antoine Fuqua.

Emancipation cast

Will Smith is the headliner for Emancipation , playing the role of Peter. In an Instagram post, Smith said, "This was the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Blood, Sweat & Tears… LITERALLY!"

Smith is one of the biggest movie stars of the last 30 years with movies that include Independence Day , Men in Black , Ali , Hitch and more, and he is coming off of his first Oscar win for 2021’s King Richard . But as we've mentioned, that Oscar win also came on the same night he slapped Chris Rock, which led to his resignation from the Academy and ban from the Oscar ceremony for at least the next 10 years (he was able to keep his award). However, Smith is not barred from being nominated for awards.

In addition to Smith, Emancipation stars Ben Foster ( Leave No Trace ), Charmaine Bingwa ( The Good Fight ), Gilbert Owuor ( Reprisal ), Mustafa Shakir ( Cowboy Bebop ), Steven Ogg ( Westworld ), Grant Harvey ( Animal Kingdom ), Ronnie Gene Bivens, Jayson Warner Smith ( Where the Crawdads Sing ), Michael Luwoye ( Bluff City Law ), Aaron Moten ( Father Stu ) and Imani Pullman ( The Orville ).

Will Smith and Charmaine Bingwa in Emancipation (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Ben Foster in Emancipation (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Will Smith in Emancipation (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Charmaine Bingwa in Emancipation (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Will Smith in Emancipation (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Emancipation reviews — what the critics are saying

Image 1 of 5Image 2 of 5Image 3 of 5Image 4 of 5Image 5 of 5

Emancipation is splitting critics thus far, as the movie has a 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of December 1, which just barely classifies it as "Rotten." One thing that most critics can agree on is the movie offers a brutal look at the horrors of slavery. Here are some samples from critics' reviews:

Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post : "The bigger frame has reduced one of the most world-changing images of the last three centuries to something familiar, generic and strangely less potent."

Jordan Hoffman, TV Guide : "A brutal but gripping look at the horrors of slavery."

John Nugent, Empire Magazine : " Emancipation can’t avoid the well-trodden hallmarks of slavery stories, nor offer a particularly fresh perspective on them. It’s best when it leans into other modes — and when it centres on Will Smith’s outstanding, understated performance."

What is Emancipation rated?

Emancipation has been given an R rating in the US and a 15 rating in the UK for "strong racial violence, disturbing images and language."

Antoine Fuqua movies

Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith behind the scenes of Emancipation (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Directing Emancipation is Antoine Fuqua, a veteran Hollywood director that got his start doing music videos but has been directing movies since the late 90s. Here are all of the movies that Fuqua has directed:

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Bait (2000)

Training Day (2001)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

King Arthur (2004)

Shooter (2007)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009)

Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

The Equalizer (2014)

Southpaw (2015)

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Infinite (2021)

The Guilty (2021)

Fuqua has also directed a number of documentaries, including Lightning in a Bottle about the blues, American Dream/American Knightmare about Suge Knight, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali , The Day Sports Stood Still and, most recently, five episodes of Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers .