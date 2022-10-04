Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop Plans Massive SoCal Expansion

Popular Northern California sandwich chain Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop is planning a massive expansion throughout Los Angeles County and the surrounding areas.

The Father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo , along with lifelong friend and colleague Eli Illishah , are the newest franchisees of the restaurant chain, operating as Hungry Hospitality . The trio recently took immediate ownership of the sole Fresno located at 7967 N Blackstone Ave. This is just the beginning for the franchisees, who have plans to open up to 20 locations across Los Angeles and the Fresno/ Bakersfield areas over the next seven years , according to a press release .

“This is a full-circle moment for Eli and me,” says Jason DeMayo, who serves as CEO of Hungry Hospitality. “Growing up in the Bay area, I distinctly remember Eli telling me when we were kids that one day we would own a sandwich shop together. All these years and a million twists along the way that is exactly what we are doing on a massive scale.”

When these locations open, customers can expect delicious sandwiches that are available either hot or cold. Some of their most popular menu items include the Mr. Pickle with chicken breast, bacon, Monterey jack, avocado, and veggies, and the Big Jake, a turkey sandwich with cream cheese, avocado, and veggies. The company recently introduced two new sandwiches. The first is Listen Linda, named after CEO Mike Nelson’s wife of 36 years. The second, honoring his business partner Dean Johnson’s wife, is the Della’s Deli.

“Since 1995, Mr. Pickle’s has been a premier full service-sandwich shop specializing in innovative sandwiches, salads, and catering,” Nelson said in the press release. “During its first three decades, thanks to its company culture, incredible recipes, and all its fans, the brand grew from one to 56 locations across northern California. We look forward to growing in partnership with Hungry Hospitality and fellow franchisees over the next several years as we move toward nationwide expansion.”

Photo: Official

