ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop Plans Massive SoCal Expansion

By Joey Reams
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Popular Northern California sandwich chain Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop is planning a massive expansion throughout Los Angeles County and the surrounding areas.

The Father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo , along with lifelong friend and colleague Eli Illishah , are the newest franchisees of the restaurant chain, operating as Hungry Hospitality . The trio recently took immediate ownership of the sole Fresno located at 7967 N Blackstone Ave. This is just the beginning for the franchisees, who have plans to open up to 20 locations across Los Angeles and the Fresno/ Bakersfield areas over the next seven years , according to a press release .

“This is a full-circle moment for Eli and me,” says Jason DeMayo, who serves as CEO of Hungry Hospitality. “Growing up in the Bay area, I distinctly remember Eli telling me when we were kids that one day we would own a sandwich shop together. All these years and a million twists along the way that is exactly what we are doing on a massive scale.”

When these locations open, customers can expect delicious sandwiches that are available either hot or cold. Some of their most popular menu items include the Mr. Pickle with chicken breast, bacon, Monterey jack, avocado, and veggies, and the Big Jake, a turkey sandwich with cream cheese, avocado, and veggies. The company recently introduced two new sandwiches. The first is Listen Linda, named after CEO Mike Nelson’s wife of 36 years. The second, honoring his business partner Dean Johnson’s wife, is the Della’s Deli.

“Since 1995, Mr. Pickle’s has been a premier full service-sandwich shop specializing in innovative sandwiches, salads, and catering,” Nelson said in the press release. “During its first three decades, thanks to its company culture, incredible recipes, and all its fans, the brand grew from one to 56 locations across northern California. We look forward to growing in partnership with Hungry Hospitality and fellow franchisees over the next several years as we move toward nationwide expansion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuxdP_0iM3sTE400
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
yovenice.com

Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.

Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. El Primo Tacos in Venice has been named by Yelp as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. The taco truck is located at 845 Lincoln Blvd and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 pm to 12:00 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 1:00 am. Southern California, especially the city of Los Angeles, is a place where you can get great tacos every day from a number of excellent pop taquerias and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles County, CA
Restaurants
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Fresno, CA
Food & Drinks
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Food & Drinks
KTLA.com

Carlos Saucedo shares his growing up in Montebello story

Carlos Saucedo’s Los Angeles story begins in Montebello as the youngest of four kids. “Growing up with three older brothers, I was the baby,” he explained. “As you can imagine. I was teased nonstop, but it was just the love of having that protective shield-having older brothers look after me, to learn from them- I love them.”
MONTEBELLO, CA
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Johnson
localemagazine.com

Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List

Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Devo

Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the world

Los Angeles, America's second-largest city and the West Coast's economic powerhouse, had been populated by indigenous tribes such as the Chumash and Tongva hunter-gatherers, By 8000 B.C.The first European to visit the region was Portuguese sailor Juan Rodrguez Cabrillo in 1542, but it wasn't until 1769 that Gaspar de Portolá founded a Spanish settlement in the Los Angeles area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Turkey Sandwich#Sandwiches#Food Drink#Sandwich Shop#Hungry Hospitality
foxla.com

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Newport Beach in 2022

Newport Beach is a coastal town in Southern California. It is a city that radiates elegance and class. Newport Beach is famous for its coastal life, making it popular among sailors, yachters, surfers, and swimmers. Coastal life means you enjoy eating fresh seafood. There is a wide variety of seafood in this city, with sushi being the most popular. After a day of surfing, swimming, and cruising the bay, there is no better way to end than with a fresh bite of sushi. You can choose the type of sushi you want or allow the chef to choose for you. If you are looking for a place to eat sushi, here are the twenty best sushi restaurants in Newport Beach 2022.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Marked One Of The Worst Cities For Golfers

Santa Clarita has been ranked as one of the worst cities for golfers in Lawn Starter’s 2022 ranking of the best cities for golfing. The list compares 200 major cities in the U.S. and their key factors for golfing, including weather, number of golf courses, and access to equipment.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
705
Followers
269
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy