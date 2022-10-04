Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Stephen Lee Hensley — UPDATED
Stephen Lee Hensley, 58, Argos, died at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Stephen is survived by his sisters, Deborah O’Connor, Fort Wayne, Reva (Eric) Anglin, Warsaw, Peggy (Brad) Watkins, Plymouth and Pheby Hensley, Warsaw, Indiana; and his brother, Mark Hensley, Argos. Arrangements have been...
inkfreenews.com
Wesley Louis Schaefer
Wesley Louis Schaefer, 78, Silver Lake, died unexpectedly at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his residence in Silver Lake. He was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Arlene Rose (Crandall) and Louis Schaefer. On Feb. 23, 1974, he married Nancy Ann Burhop, and they shared 48 years of marriage together before he died.
inkfreenews.com
Bryce Jamin Gast
Bryce Jamin Gast, 41, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 3, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Bryce was born July 8, 1981. He married Kelly Ray, on Oct. 29, 2011; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Indy and Pippa; his parents, Mark (Kathy Griswold) Gast, Akron; sister Kyleigh (fiancée Todd Andrews) Gast, Akron; and his grandmother Ruth Griswold, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Betty Alice Busch
Betty Alice Busch, 92, Dewart Lake, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation, Angola. She was born March 4, 1930, the daughter of Roy L. and Esther C. (Jones) Adams in Kosciusko County. On Oct. 15, 1948, she married Robert Busch; he preceded her in death March 27, 2018.
inkfreenews.com
Linda Ann Miller
Linda Ann Miller, 82, South Whitley, died peacefully at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, where she was a patient for the past two weeks. Born Feb. 7, 1940, in Silver Lake, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Lorene (Howard) Howard. Growing up in the Claypool area, she graduated from Claypool High School in 1958.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Owen Family Funeral Home v. General Audit Corporation v. Geraldine Slaymaker, $2,030.12. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
inkfreenews.com
From The Historical Files: Former Kosciusko County Teacher DeVere Brant
WINONA LAKE — Miss DeVere Brant, Winona Lake, called “the best teacher in all the world” by her first-grade pupils in the Atwood School, is the Kosciusko County Federation of Clubs’ candidate in a national teacher award contest. A native of Milford, Brant is now rounding...
inkfreenews.com
Margarita Maldonado Patino — UPDATED
Margarita Del Carmen Maldonado Patino, 53, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Parkview Regional, Fort Wayne. Margarita was born April 28, 1969, in Apaseo el Alto, Mexico, the daughter of Alberto Maldonado Rodriguez and Margarita Patino Rico. A cancer survivor, Margarita was known as a fighter and a strong,...
inkfreenews.com
After 9/11, Chief Holderman Knew He Wanted To Serve The Community
WARSAW — After Sept. 11, 2001, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Chief Garrett Holderman knew he wanted to serve the community. “I either wanted to be a fireman and do what those guys did, or be a soldier and go take care of some stuff,” said Holderman. The 36-year-old was...
inkfreenews.com
Larry E. Stahley
Larry E. Stahley, 84, Bristol, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Dec. 11, 1937. On June 15, 1957, he married Norma Hire; she survives. He is also survived by his four children, Tim Stahley, Middlebury, Valerie Rogers, Bristol, Teresa (Andrew III) Jackson, Goshen...
inkfreenews.com
Georgia Krichbaum — PENDING
Georgia Krichbaum, 79, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Delta Theta Tau Sorority Donates To The Blazer Boutique
WARSAW — Delta Theta Tau sorority sisters would like to express their gratitude to their Warsaw community friends who help them raise funds through their annual spring geranium sales and their fall butterbraid sales. The proceeds of those sales are distributed philanthropically back into the local community. The sorority...
inkfreenews.com
Roger Wayne Dehne
Roger Wayne Dehne, 60, Wabash, died at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born on May 7, 1962. He married Tracy (McNabney) Flitcraft on Aug. 25, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Tracy Dehne, Wabash; two children, Shannon Dehne and Ciarra (Benjamin)...
inkfreenews.com
Delmar Estep Sr.
Delmar Estep Sr., 69, Mentone, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Matewan, W.Va., the son of the late James and Alta (Blankenship) Estep. On July 3, 1971, Delmar married Mary (Wadkins) Estep in Warsaw. He retired from Superior Wood Products after 30 years with the company. Delmar loved the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren; he was a sports fan who liked University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and Miami Dolphins football.
inkfreenews.com
Willard Allen Pugh
Bill Allen Pugh, 79, Logansport, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in his residence in Logansport. He was born Feb. 28, 1943. On April 27, 1966, he married Phyllis Louise Carithers, who preceded in death. Surviving are three daughters, Wendy Sue Stanley, Logansport, Joy Pugh, Logansport and Phyllis (Michael) Davis, Elkhart;...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
inkfreenews.com
Conrad G. Neff — UPDATED
Conrad G. Neff, 91, New Paris, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home in New Paris. Born Feb. 27, 1931, in rural Bourbon, he was the son of Clarence and Freeda (Eaglebarger) Neff. Conrad was a 1949 graduate of New Paris High School and...
earnthenecklace.com
Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?
Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
WANE-TV
Old Dairy Queen on Parnell torn down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The once-popular neighborhood Dairy Queen along Parnell Avenue near Northside Park was brought down Wednesday morning. An excavator leveled the structure at 2902 Parnell Ave. It had stood since 1950, WANE 15 learned. The Dairy Queen closed after the 2018 season. So what’s the...
lhsmagpie.com
An Ode to the Extinct
The Logansport Parks and Recreation Department commissioned the LHS Art Club to paint this mural for Live United day right underneath Wabash River’s 3rd Street bridge. Little Turtle Waterway has been a favorite of Logansport for a long time. Many people walk along this path during the summer months.
