Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Why doctors predict a tough flu season in the U.S.
ROANOKE, Va. – December through February, flu season might be more intense. One infectious disease expert from Carilion said trends worldwide indicate that Americans could see a brutal flu season and that Americans, especially those over the age of 65, should take proper steps to be prepared. Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,351 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 7,384 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,094,744 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,055 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,258 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Meet October’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Children’s Assistive Technology Service
ROANOKE, Va. – Now that it’s a new month, it’s time for a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!. Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, Children’s Assistive Technology Service (C.A.T.S.) in Moneta will receive a donation. C.A.T.S. is a...
WSLS
Amtrak routes in Virginia hit record-high ridership
Amtrak hit a record-high ridership of 119,280 passengers traveling on four Virginia state-supported routes in the month of August. This comes after the previous record of 110,256 passengers in July — an 8.2 percent increase. Amtrak saw the greatest increase in the Tidewater Region, with a total of 33,055...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
‘We cannot afford to be California’: Gov. Youngkin vows to fight against gas-vehicle ban
LYNCHBURG, Va. – While speaking before an energized crowd Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin doubled down on his vow to repeal a state law that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a law tying Virginia to California’s plan. “We cannot afford to be California. I’ve...
WSLS
Virginia receives federal funding for hurricane recovery efforts
Federal funding has been approved to help Virginia communities recover from damages due to Hurricane Ian. Parts of Southwest Virginia saw extreme rainfall from July 13 to July 14, resulting in flash flooding and landslides. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the approval of a Major Disaster Declaration for Buchanan and Tazewell...
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin celebrates $28.8 million manufacturing center in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Millions of dollars are being invested in Southside in the form of a new manufacturing center, part of which will be home to the US Navy. It’s a $28.8 million investment for the new Center for Manufacturing Advancement in Danville. The CMA is a state-funded...
WSLS
Montgomery County author releases interactive journal for grieving parents
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A local author is commemorating Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in a unique way. Anna Semonco suffered a stillbirth more than 30 years ago, when she said that there were no resources to help her through the experience. Semonco has worked for years to create...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke to release Great-horned owls
ROANOKE, Va. – Two Great-horned owls are getting a new chance at life after their habitat was destroyed. Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke took in the owls to care for them after their mother left them behind. Center officials say a renesting was attempted, but the owls were...
WSLS
VMI ‘Rat Challenge’ tests mental and physical fortitude
LEXINGTON, Va. – At VMI, strength comes in the form of mental and physical fortitude. The Rat Challenge is a program designed to test both. “Not even physical obstacles, it’s the mental obstacles. You know, some things you look at it and you don’t know how to complete it and that’s why you work together,” said Adrian Cox, VMI class of 2024, who’s serving as a mentor in the challenge.
WSLS
Development group working toward adding ‘traditional’ neighborhood to Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Discussions continue over a major community development in the Roanoke Valley area. Murray Cider Co. for years produced ciders that would be distributed across the United States. In 2015, the company shut down its manufacturing and the property has yet to change since. However, The...
WSLS
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Looking beyond bruises
Va. – It’s not just bruises and broken bones. Sometimes the abuse you can’t see can cause even more lasting damage. October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Experts say domestic violence is an epidemic nationwide and in Southwest Virginia. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears speaks at Liberty University’s Convocation
LYNCHBURG, Va. – From Ghana to Lynchburg, Liberty University students were delivered messages of perseverance and faith Wednesday by world leaders and state leaders during convocation. Keynote speakers included Former President of the Republic of Ghana John Mahama and Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, who shared how spiritual guidance has...
WSLS
“It feels good to know that I’ve survived:’ Domestic violence survivor shares journey to freedom
ROANOKE, Va. – At 40 years old, Erika Ramirez is finally at a good place in her life. “I’m learning the difference between a victim and a survivor. And it feels good to know that I’ve survived,” said Ramirez. She’s a survivor of domestic abuse and...
WSLS
Here’s how you can explore Virginia’s fall foliage
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering a way for nature lovers to take in the beauty of Virginia’s fall foliage. VDOF is recommending Fall Foliage Driving Tours with locations across Virginia. Each tour provides directions for finding the best spots for vibrant foliage. “Virginia’s abundant hardwood forests provide...
WSLS
20 cats, kittens saved from Hurricane Ian arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Some furry friends from Florida have arrived at the Lynchburg Humane Society after being saved from Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, LHS announced they have 20 new cats and kittens at their facility, all from shelters in Florida that were impacted by the storm. Below, you can...
WSLS
Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location. The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.
WSLS
Roanoke city leaders ‘hopeful’ about the city’s gun violence prevention framework
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city leaders are continuing to look at ways to combat gun violence. Thursday afternoon, city council members received an update on Roanoke’s gun violence prevention framework. During the month of September, Roanoke City Police said there were 36 firearms taken off the streets. This...
WSLS
Gold’s Gym hosts bench press benefit competition to help veterans
ROANOKE, Va. – People in Roanoke can soon help veterans in a unique way – by lifting the most weight. Gold’s Gym is hosting a bench press competition on Nov. 13 to help those who served on the front lines. The contest is open to anyone in...
WSLS
Roanoke City Council recognizes October as ‘Casa Latina Month’
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s City Council is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring a local staple in the Hispanic community. The Council decided that October will be recognized as Casa Latina Month. October is also recognized internationally as Hispanic Heritage Month. Casa Latina is a non-profit created to...
Comments / 0