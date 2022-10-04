LEXINGTON, Va. – At VMI, strength comes in the form of mental and physical fortitude. The Rat Challenge is a program designed to test both. “Not even physical obstacles, it’s the mental obstacles. You know, some things you look at it and you don’t know how to complete it and that’s why you work together,” said Adrian Cox, VMI class of 2024, who’s serving as a mentor in the challenge.

