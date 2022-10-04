ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSLS

Why doctors predict a tough flu season in the U.S.

ROANOKE, Va. – December through February, flu season might be more intense. One infectious disease expert from Carilion said trends worldwide indicate that Americans could see a brutal flu season and that Americans, especially those over the age of 65, should take proper steps to be prepared. Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Amtrak routes in Virginia hit record-high ridership

Amtrak hit a record-high ridership of 119,280 passengers traveling on four Virginia state-supported routes in the month of August. This comes after the previous record of 110,256 passengers in July — an 8.2 percent increase. Amtrak saw the greatest increase in the Tidewater Region, with a total of 33,055...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia receives federal funding for hurricane recovery efforts

Federal funding has been approved to help Virginia communities recover from damages due to Hurricane Ian. Parts of Southwest Virginia saw extreme rainfall from July 13 to July 14, resulting in flash flooding and landslides. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the approval of a Major Disaster Declaration for Buchanan and Tazewell...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

VMI ‘Rat Challenge’ tests mental and physical fortitude

LEXINGTON, Va. – At VMI, strength comes in the form of mental and physical fortitude. The Rat Challenge is a program designed to test both. “Not even physical obstacles, it’s the mental obstacles. You know, some things you look at it and you don’t know how to complete it and that’s why you work together,” said Adrian Cox, VMI class of 2024, who’s serving as a mentor in the challenge.
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Looking beyond bruises

Va. – It’s not just bruises and broken bones. Sometimes the abuse you can’t see can cause even more lasting damage. October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Experts say domestic violence is an epidemic nationwide and in Southwest Virginia. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears speaks at Liberty University’s Convocation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – From Ghana to Lynchburg, Liberty University students were delivered messages of perseverance and faith Wednesday by world leaders and state leaders during convocation. Keynote speakers included Former President of the Republic of Ghana John Mahama and Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, who shared how spiritual guidance has...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can explore Virginia’s fall foliage

The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering a way for nature lovers to take in the beauty of Virginia’s fall foliage. VDOF is recommending Fall Foliage Driving Tours with locations across Virginia. Each tour provides directions for finding the best spots for vibrant foliage. “Virginia’s abundant hardwood forests provide...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location. The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City Council recognizes October as ‘Casa Latina Month’

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s City Council is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring a local staple in the Hispanic community. The Council decided that October will be recognized as Casa Latina Month. October is also recognized internationally as Hispanic Heritage Month. Casa Latina is a non-profit created to...
ROANOKE, VA

