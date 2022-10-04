ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Homemade bomb discovered during traffic stop in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police discovered a homemade bomb while conducting a traffic stop last month in Blair Township. According to police, troopers with MSP observed two vehicles in a parking lot of a business in Blair Township around 6:53 p.m. on Sept. 28. The troopers believed a drug transaction was taking place.
UpNorthLive.com

Manton man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill woman's family

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman while holding a knife, according to Michigan State Police. Andrew Gang, 21, was arraigned on October 3 for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and his bond was set at $20,000.
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 6, 2022

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. – Jacob Bengermaine Casanova-Gleason. Of 8878 N. Water Wonderland Crt., Branch; Oceana County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO); first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. Bail: $25,000/cash/surety. (Mugshot unavailable) –...
9&10 News

Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
fox2detroit.com

Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
oceanacountypress.com

Police news, Oct. 4, 2022.

Police news, Oct. 4, 2022. The following is recent police activity in Oceana County:. Michigan State Police: a 62-year-old Mears man was arrested for domestic violence and a warrant around noon, 3000 block of Ridge Road, Golden Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. Oceana County Sheriff’s Office:...
UpNorthLive.com

Robert Schwander sentencing stands following fifth appeal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals made a decision on Robert Schwander's fifth attempt to appeal his murder sentence. In 2011, 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried her body in a sand pile. Schwander was originally sentenced to...
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Reed City Police Weekly Blotter 9/26-10/2

An individual came to the RCPD to report a hit and run incident that happened in the Rite Aid parking lot. Upon investigation the responsible driver has been identified. The matter us under further investigation. The school liaison Officer was requested to assist while CPS conducted an interview with a...
recordpatriot.com

Lake County past comes to life with cemetery tour

BALDWIN — The two groups who went on a tour of the Pleasant Plains and Webber Township cemeteries Sunday afternoon got more than just sight-seeing. The Lake County Historical Society's "Stranger Stop and Cast an Eye" program, part of the Baldwin Sesquicentennial, was more than just an ordinary cemetery tour. At six featured gravesites, folks got to hear the life-stories from the very people buried beneath the sod, represented by talented local reenactors. The vintage costumes, actual artifacts and items representing each person at the six different graves, brought these individuals to life.
UpNorthLive.com

Two-vehicle crash in Mecosta County results in injury

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A two-vehicle crash resulted in one woman being transported to a hospital for her injuries, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday, on the US 131 northbound ramp in Big Rapids Township, the sheriff's office said. A...
9&10 News

Two People Arraigned for Drug Charges Following Drug Operation in Mecosta County

Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a drug tip Wednesday, which they used to conduct a background investigation. Through the investigation, they identified Leslie Keech, 36, from Stanwood who was reportedly selling prescription narcotics.

