Police investigate shooting in Muskegon neighborhood
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.
Homemade bomb discovered during traffic stop in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police discovered a homemade bomb while conducting a traffic stop last month in Blair Township. According to police, troopers with MSP observed two vehicles in a parking lot of a business in Blair Township around 6:53 p.m. on Sept. 28. The troopers believed a drug transaction was taking place.
Knife-wielding Michigan man threatened to kill woman’s family, burn house down, police say
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to cut her throat, kill her family and burn the house down. Andrew William Gang, 21, of Manton has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon following the alleged incident which occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 29.
UpNorthLive.com
Manton man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill woman's family
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman while holding a knife, according to Michigan State Police. Andrew Gang, 21, was arraigned on October 3 for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and his bond was set at $20,000.
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 6, 2022
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. – Jacob Bengermaine Casanova-Gleason. Of 8878 N. Water Wonderland Crt., Branch; Oceana County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO); first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. Bail: $25,000/cash/surety. (Mugshot unavailable) –...
Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
fox2detroit.com
Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
oceanacountypress.com
Police news, Oct. 4, 2022.
Police news, Oct. 4, 2022. The following is recent police activity in Oceana County:. Michigan State Police: a 62-year-old Mears man was arrested for domestic violence and a warrant around noon, 3000 block of Ridge Road, Golden Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. Oceana County Sheriff’s Office:...
UpNorthLive.com
Robert Schwander sentencing stands following fifth appeal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals made a decision on Robert Schwander's fifth attempt to appeal his murder sentence. In 2011, 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried her body in a sand pile. Schwander was originally sentenced to...
1 Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Mecosta County (Mecosta County, MI)
According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle crash was reported in Mecosta County on Friday. The crash occurred near the intersection of 19 Mile Road and 220th Avenue in Green Township.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter 9/26-10/2
An individual came to the RCPD to report a hit and run incident that happened in the Rite Aid parking lot. Upon investigation the responsible driver has been identified. The matter us under further investigation. The school liaison Officer was requested to assist while CPS conducted an interview with a...
Cocaine and handguns: Copemish man arraigned on weapon, drug charges
A Copemish man is facing drug and weapon related charges after police say he brandished a firearm when he was approached in Thompsonville Park.
Top Headlines: Two Men Rescued from Grand Traverse Bay After Crashing Boat into Breakwall, and More
Two Traverse City men were rescued from Grand Traverse Bay Monday night after their boat crashed into an Elmwood Township breakwall, the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says. Read More. Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 1,000 miles from Northern Michigan, but many people here have close ties to the...
recordpatriot.com
Latest Manistee County blotter: Fraud, larceny, cattle on the loose
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 13-15. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Sept. 13. • A suspicious situation was reported at 1:01...
One dead in Big Rapids house fire
A person died at the scene of a house fire in Big Rapids on Saturday, authorities say.
recordpatriot.com
Lake County past comes to life with cemetery tour
BALDWIN — The two groups who went on a tour of the Pleasant Plains and Webber Township cemeteries Sunday afternoon got more than just sight-seeing. The Lake County Historical Society's "Stranger Stop and Cast an Eye" program, part of the Baldwin Sesquicentennial, was more than just an ordinary cemetery tour. At six featured gravesites, folks got to hear the life-stories from the very people buried beneath the sod, represented by talented local reenactors. The vintage costumes, actual artifacts and items representing each person at the six different graves, brought these individuals to life.
UpNorthLive.com
Two-vehicle crash in Mecosta County results in injury
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A two-vehicle crash resulted in one woman being transported to a hospital for her injuries, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday, on the US 131 northbound ramp in Big Rapids Township, the sheriff's office said. A...
Two People Arraigned for Drug Charges Following Drug Operation in Mecosta County
Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a drug tip Wednesday, which they used to conduct a background investigation. Through the investigation, they identified Leslie Keech, 36, from Stanwood who was reportedly selling prescription narcotics.
Boat crashes into pier after 2 men fall overboard in Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after his unoccupied boat crashed into a pier in Northern Michigan. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore in Elmwood Township at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
nbc25news.com
Stranded dog rescued from Clare County island recovering well, receiving treatment
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. - The Clare County Animal Shelter says that Zaria, the Great Dane that was trapped on an island for about a month, is recovering well after being rescued. Zaria is eating and gaining healthy weight, and has also been treated for worms. See more info in the...
