The Most Dangerous Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies

Since the First World War, aircraft have been key to winning major skirmishes. Not only do they provide fire support from the air, they can also serve in reconnaissance rolls. As the past century has shown, not all fighters, biplanes and jets are created equal, and the forces with the most advanced technology typically come out of battles victorious. The following list features eight of the most dangerous aircraft to ever take to the skies.
Missiles Won’t Make It Past The Navy’s Upgraded Interceptor

The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an integrated threat detection and defense system capable of finding and destroying incoming anti-ship missiles from distances beyond the radar horizon. The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an...
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines

The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
Raytheon Selected by US Air Force to Develop Hypersonic Air-Breathing Attack Cruise Missile

The US Air Force already has the Self-Protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD) to shoot down missiles, and this week they selected Raytheon Missiles & Defense to develop a hypersonic air-breathing attack cruise missile (HACM). This scramjet powered munition utilizes high vehicle speed to forcibly compress incoming air before combustion, which allows sustained flight at hypersonic speeds – Mach 5 or greater.
U.S. Navy Next-Generation Attack Submarines Are on the Horizon

The U.S. Navy expects to shift from procuring Virginia-class submarines to Next Generation Attack Submarines sometime in the 2030s. A report from the Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan public policy research institute that reports to Congress, recently released a report on the U.S. Navy’s upcoming class of attack submarines, tentatively known as the Next Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), program.
U.S., Japanese Fighter Jets Carry Out Drills After North Korea Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said. "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea...
Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship

One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
