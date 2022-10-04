Read full article on original website
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history. Ethan Herenstein is counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Brian Palmer is editorial director at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Supporters of a legal challenge to completely upend our electoral...
Supreme Court's gun ruling opens door to next fight: Where can they be carried?
Washington — State laws prohibiting people from carrying firearms in "sensitive" locations are providing the foundation for the next battle involving the Second Amendment in the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision, with the question in the courts shifting from whether Americans can have guns at home or in public to where they can be carried.
Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
Biden scolds 'MAGA Republicans' after 5th Circuit Court strikes down DACA, orders no new applicants
President Joe Biden blamed Republicans in a statement after the Fifth Circuit Court determined the Obama administration lacked authority to implement the DACA program.
Georgia Senate Debate to be closed to public
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his challenger Herschel Walker (R) are set to face off on the debate stage in October, but the debate will not be open to the public. Due to limited seating, no public tickets will be available but both candidates...
U.S. House Democrat says party leaders derailing stock-trading bill
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A vulnerable Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives accused her party's leaders on Friday of undermining efforts to move forward before the Nov. 8 midterm elections on a bill to restrict members of Congress and other government officials from trading in stocks.
Federal appeals court rules 2012 DACA memo unlawful and sends case back to consider Biden administration version
A federal appeals court largely upheld a district court ruling finding that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful but sent the case back to the lower court to decide the legality of a new rule fortifying the program.
Biden lashes out at MAGA Republicans after court ruled DACA program shielding 600,000 migrants is illegal – and barred new applicants
President Joe Biden tore into 'MAGA Republicans' and their 'extreme agenda' after a court ruled a program protecting millions of migrants from deportation is unlawful. The setback for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) scheme - which shields more than 600,000 migrants known as 'dreamers' - means new applications will no longer be accepted in a blow to the Biden administration's liberal immigration policy.
Voters in 5 states to decide in November whether to abolish forced prison labor
In his 10 years behind bars, Dorsey Nunn says he was an inmate and a slave because he was forced to work for little to no money. At 19 years old, Nunn was sent to a California prison and released in 1982 at the age of 31. “My situation would have been considered a serious crime. But regardless of how serious or how minor the crime is — I don’t think that the state should have the ability to impose slavery,” Nunn told Yahoo News. “What would justify the use of slavery in a country that was predicated upon snatching Africans and bringing them here [to America] and enslaving them?”
“Scary time for democracy”: Right-wingers challenging people's voting eligibility under new GOP law
Conservative activists are challenging the eligibility of tens of thousands of voters under a law passed last year by the Republican-controlled state legislature. In-person voting starts Oct. 17 in Georgia, where Democrat Stacey Abrams is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in a rematch and Republican Herschel Walker is battling Sen. Raphael Warnock in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, and voting rights activists say conservatives are trying to purge the voter rolls, reported CNN.
U.S. Supreme Court considers if Alabama congressional map is discriminatory
The U.S. Supreme Court heard more than an hour of arguments Tuesday concerning the Alabama U.S. House District map and whether it violates the Voting Rights Act.
GEO Group wins legal challenge to California ban on private immigrant prisons
Sept 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday struck down California's ban on privately-run immigrant detention centers in a challenge brought by private prison operator GEO Group Inc (GEO.N) and the Biden administration.
Appeals court orders another review of revised 'DACA'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants
House Republicans again shut down Dems’ attempt to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
Republicans who control the state House on Wednesday shut down an attempt from Democrats to tie-bar every bill being considered to a measure that would repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, declaring the effort “dilatory.”. The gag rule used by the GOP majority is a rarely used mechanism that...
Appeals court sends DACA case back to lower court to review new Biden rule, temporarily protecting Dreamers
A federal appeals court granted a temporary reprieve Wednesday to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants enrolled in a program allowing them to work and study in the U.S. without fear of being deported, but it’s unclear how long it will last. The ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit...
Supreme Court Leaves Georgia's Onerous Ballot Access Law in Place
This morning, the Supreme Court released its order list indicating which cases it will and will not be taking up in the new term. Notably, the Court declined to address Georgia laws that have kept third-party candidates off election ballots in the state for decades. Candidates for federal elected office...
Election 2022: 5 candidates running for DeFazio's open seat in U.S. House District 4
The contest to fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives held for decades by the retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio will pit his chosen successor against his most recent opponent, as well as several minor party candidates eager to have their voices heard. Oregon's 4th Congressional District is up...
A headlong rush by states to attack voting access — or expand it
Subscribe on Google | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Iowa eliminated nine days of early voting. New Hampshire took away ballot drop boxes. And Georgia made providing water to voters waiting in line a crime. In many states, nearly all controlled by Republicans, it will be more difficult to...
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
