Alabama State

Reason.com

Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
WSAV News 3

Georgia Senate Debate to be closed to public

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his challenger Herschel Walker (R) are set to face off on the debate stage in October, but the debate will not be open to the public. Due to limited seating, no public tickets will be available but both candidates...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden lashes out at MAGA Republicans after court ruled DACA program shielding 600,000 migrants is illegal – and barred new applicants

President Joe Biden tore into 'MAGA Republicans' and their 'extreme agenda' after a court ruled a program protecting millions of migrants from deportation is unlawful. The setback for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) scheme - which shields more than 600,000 migrants known as 'dreamers' - means new applications will no longer be accepted in a blow to the Biden administration's liberal immigration policy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
960 The Ref

Voters in 5 states to decide in November whether to abolish forced prison labor

In his 10 years behind bars, Dorsey Nunn says he was an inmate and a slave because he was forced to work for little to no money. At 19 years old, Nunn was sent to a California prison and released in 1982 at the age of 31. “My situation would have been considered a serious crime. But regardless of how serious or how minor the crime is — I don’t think that the state should have the ability to impose slavery,” Nunn told Yahoo News. “What would justify the use of slavery in a country that was predicated upon snatching Africans and bringing them here [to America] and enslaving them?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

“Scary time for democracy”: Right-wingers challenging people's voting eligibility under new GOP law

Conservative activists are challenging the eligibility of tens of thousands of voters under a law passed last year by the Republican-controlled state legislature. In-person voting starts Oct. 17 in Georgia, where Democrat Stacey Abrams is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in a rematch and Republican Herschel Walker is battling Sen. Raphael Warnock in a race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, and voting rights activists say conservatives are trying to purge the voter rolls, reported CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

