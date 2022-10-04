Read full article on original website
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
rhodycigar.com
Spooky Stories: The Legend of Dolly Cole
Considered a witch in her day, Dolly Ellen Cole is now a spooky legend for RI. PHOTO CREDIT: onlyinyourstate.com. Rhode Island is home to a number of spooky stories and haunted houses. With Halloween approaching, let’s take a look at the smallest state’s scariest tales. A long time...
Valley Breeze
Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’
CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
Valley Breeze
Lincoln set plays leading role in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
LINCOLN – (Spoiler alert: If you plan to watch the new “Hocus Pocus 2” film on Disney+, you may want to do so before you read ahead. We don’t want to spoil any of the magic.) Lincoln had more than its 15 minutes of fame in...
Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost
One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
Valley Breeze
For one local family, it all started at Autumnfest
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Lozy and Deborah Berthod met at Autumnfest back in October 1983, and married on that same date, Oct. 10, four years later, in 1987. Fast forward to 2022, and the couple recently hosted their youngest daughter Erica’s wedding at their family home on Sept. 9.
rhodycigar.com
Rhode Island TV broadcaster takes new role as URI professor
Coit is teaching Introduction to Broadcasting in his first semester in the role. PHOTO CREDIT: abc6.com. After working at Boston 25 News after graduating from Emerson College in 2011, Nick Coit would find himself in February of 2014 beginning his journey at ABC 6 in Rhode Island. “There’s been a...
Ed Sheeran Is Returning to Massachusetts for First Tour in Five Years
Ed Sheeran will make the trip over the pond to play Gillette Stadium next year as a stop on his Mathematics Tour. As if having Ed Sheeran serenade us wasn't enough, he is bringing along some amazing friends: special guests Rosa Linn and hitmaker Khalid are joining. It'll have been...
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
WPRI
First Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition coming to RI this weekend
The first ever Atlantis RIsing International Sand Sculpture Competition will be held at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly this Columbus Day weekend. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
New Bedford’s Twins That Cook Sign With Gordon Ramsay’s Production Company
Having made a name for themselves across the nation, New Bedford's ascending VIP's Maya and Aria Christian, the Twins That Cook, are in town and wanted to drop in and say hello along with the most luscious, still-warm brown butter based oatmeal raisin cookies in hand – and some major news.
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 10-4-2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
I was watching TV the other day and I heard someone say “mental health is no joke. Check on your friends”… etc., etc.… SERIOUSLY? Can we “unpack” this for a sec. (a phrase to be put in the category “phrases we hate from 2022”)?
Lincoln 12-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time needs bone marrow match
The now 12-year-old was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in July 2021, according to his mother.
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
Check Out The Most Haunted Hotels Near the SouthCoast
Halloween month is here and people love to celebrate the spookiness by scaring themselves silly. Turns out there are plenty of local hotels perfect for giving yourself the creeps while also treating yourself to a night away. Of course the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast and newly owned Conjuring House...
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
Hilarious, Comedic Storyteller Coming to New Bedford’s Zeiterion
If you are in need of a night out that is a guaranteed good time, then you need to be at Zeiterion Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023, for An Evening with David Sedaris. Such a fitting date for this hilarious storyteller to come to New Bedford because...
New Bedford Artist Appearing at Indigenous Peoples Day Event in New York City
New Bedford's Erik Andrade – a community worker, cultural artist and organizer – has been asked to return to perform at the 8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day NYC on October 9 and 10. "It's very powerful and ceremonial, rooted in Indigenous culture and tradition like a time honored...
