East Greenwich, RI

rhodycigar.com

Spooky Stories: The Legend of Dolly Cole

Considered a witch in her day, Dolly Ellen Cole is now a spooky legend for RI. PHOTO CREDIT: onlyinyourstate.com. Rhode Island is home to a number of spooky stories and haunted houses. With Halloween approaching, let’s take a look at the smallest state’s scariest tales. A long time...
FOSTER, RI
Valley Breeze

Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’

CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Lincoln set plays leading role in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

LINCOLN – (Spoiler alert: If you plan to watch the new “Hocus Pocus 2” film on Disney+, you may want to do so before you read ahead. We don’t want to spoil any of the magic.) Lincoln had more than its 15 minutes of fame in...
LINCOLN, RI
FUN 107

Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost

One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Valley Breeze

For one local family, it all started at Autumnfest

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Lozy and Deborah Berthod met at Autumnfest back in October 1983, and married on that same date, Oct. 10, four years later, in 1987. Fast forward to 2022, and the couple recently hosted their youngest daughter Erica’s wedding at their family home on Sept. 9.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
rhodycigar.com

Rhode Island TV broadcaster takes new role as URI professor

Coit is teaching Introduction to Broadcasting in his first semester in the role. PHOTO CREDIT: abc6.com. After working at Boston 25 News after graduating from Emerson College in 2011, Nick Coit would find himself in February of 2014 beginning his journey at ABC 6 in Rhode Island. “There’s been a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WPRI

First Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition coming to RI this weekend

The first ever Atlantis RIsing International Sand Sculpture Competition will be held at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly this Columbus Day weekend. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
WESTERLY, RI
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Check Out The Most Haunted Hotels Near the SouthCoast

Halloween month is here and people love to celebrate the spookiness by scaring themselves silly. Turns out there are plenty of local hotels perfect for giving yourself the creeps while also treating yourself to a night away. Of course the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast and newly owned Conjuring House...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored

Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WSBS

Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million

One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
