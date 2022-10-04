ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GreenMatters

The Closure of Hawaii's Waipio Valley Has Helped Nature Heal — So Why Is It Controversial?

Those local to Hawaii may seem relatively relaxed. But nothing gets in the way of their R&R time on the beach. Earlier this year, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth released an emergency order to shut down the road winding down to the Waipi'o Valley to all pedestrians and cars. The road only stayed open to residents, farmers, and property owners in the area, because of unsafe conditions. But while Waipi'o Valley has been closed, nature has started gotten the chance to heal.
KHON2

Puka Puka Kitchen

We checked out a hole in the wall in Hilo town on Hawaii Island that’s been serving big grinds out of a small establishment near Hilo airport. Lorin Corre, head chef at Puka Puka Kitchen joined us with the ono details.
bigislandvideonews.com

Waimea-area Brush Fire Reported Contained

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message on Monday, saying the fire reported in the Lalamilo-area is contained. UPDATE – (2 p.m. on Monday, October 3) A brush fire has been reported in the Lalamilo-area of Waimea. Officials say the Hawaiʻi Fire Department...
bigislandvideonews.com

Brown Water Advisory Issued For Hilo Bay

HILO, Hawaiʻi - High surf and recent rain has resulted in runoff entering into coastal waters along Hilo and Keaukaha. UPDATE – (2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4) The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay and the waters off Keaukaha.
mauinow.com

Volcano Watch: Where’s that lava headed and when will it get there?

By US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies from all over the world want to know what to expect.
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Millie's Deli & Snack Shop

I was looking online for healthy eats in Hilo per a friend's request, and came upon Millie's Deli & Snack Shop. I ordered the Portuguese Sausage Chili Bowl. I thought the Portuguese Sausage would be diced in the chili, and there would be more of it versus the beef, but I liked it overall.
KITV.com

Big Island investigating possible missing diver case in Keaau

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police is asking the public for information on a possible missing diver, last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on Monday. Rescuers with the Hawaii Island Fire Department were called out to...
