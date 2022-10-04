Read full article on original website
Boat captain goes missing on the Big Island
A missing swimmer was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 4 according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials investigating after dive boat captain found dead in waters off Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island officials are investigating after a dive boat captain was found dead in waters off Mahaiula Beach Park. The Hawaii County Fire Department said a crew member told authorities the captain had stayed onboard during a dive and was missing when they got back. The captain’s...
The Closure of Hawaii's Waipio Valley Has Helped Nature Heal — So Why Is It Controversial?
Those local to Hawaii may seem relatively relaxed. But nothing gets in the way of their R&R time on the beach. Earlier this year, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth released an emergency order to shut down the road winding down to the Waipi'o Valley to all pedestrians and cars. The road only stayed open to residents, farmers, and property owners in the area, because of unsafe conditions. But while Waipi'o Valley has been closed, nature has started gotten the chance to heal.
KHON2
Puka Puka Kitchen
We checked out a hole in the wall in Hilo town on Hawaii Island that’s been serving big grinds out of a small establishment near Hilo airport. Lorin Corre, head chef at Puka Puka Kitchen joined us with the ono details.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police identify body found partially buried on remote Hawaii Island road
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the body that was found partially buried on a remote road in Kau. Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old George Edward Dodge, of Mountain View. Authorities said Dodge was reported missing on July 7 after not being seen or heard from for...
IRONMAN brings millions of dollars to Hawaii and headaches to residents
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The IRONMAN World Championship is returning to Kona after a three-year hiatus, and this year, it is double the competition with a second day added to the race. Although some in the community were taken by surprise, they said they were not counting on dealing with an extra day of traffic and […]
More first responders to carry naloxone as fentanyl deaths rise
The increasing presence of the drug “fentanyl” across the islands is prompting more first responders to carry naloxone nasal spray, it is a treatment that stops a drug overdose and could come in handy during an accidental exposure, as many times, emergency personnel enter risky situations.
Maui bans chemical sunscreens, Hawaii Island to follow
A statewide ban on two chemicals in sunscreen that went into effect in 2021 is not enough, according to Maui County councilmember Kelly King.
KITV.com
Murder victim found in shallow grave on the Big Island identified, suspect sought
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police have identified the victim whose body was found partially buried on a remote road on the Big Island in July. Now, they’re looking for the killer. Police began investigating on July 27 after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road...
bigislandvideonews.com
Waimea-area Brush Fire Reported Contained
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message on Monday, saying the fire reported in the Lalamilo-area is contained. UPDATE – (2 p.m. on Monday, October 3) A brush fire has been reported in the Lalamilo-area of Waimea. Officials say the Hawaiʻi Fire Department...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
KENNEWICK, Wash. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a former Hawaii woman whose body was found in Washington state’s Columbia River. That’s according to the victim’s family members. An angler discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. Ebanez,...
bigislandvideonews.com
Brown Water Advisory Issued For Hilo Bay
HILO, Hawaiʻi - High surf and recent rain has resulted in runoff entering into coastal waters along Hilo and Keaukaha. UPDATE – (2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4) The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay and the waters off Keaukaha.
Former Hilo nurse charged with theft of fentanyl, other drug offenses
A former Hilo Medical Center nurse was arrested and charged on suspicion of prescription drug theft and felony drug possession offenses, including fentanyl, according to the Hawaii Prosecuting Attorney's office.
mauinow.com
Volcano Watch: Where’s that lava headed and when will it get there?
By US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies from all over the world want to know what to expect.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Millie's Deli & Snack Shop
I was looking online for healthy eats in Hilo per a friend's request, and came upon Millie's Deli & Snack Shop. I ordered the Portuguese Sausage Chili Bowl. I thought the Portuguese Sausage would be diced in the chili, and there would be more of it versus the beef, but I liked it overall.
KITV.com
Big Island investigating possible missing diver case in Keaau
KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police is asking the public for information on a possible missing diver, last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on Monday. Rescuers with the Hawaii Island Fire Department were called out to...
