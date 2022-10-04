When did ‘systemic’ abuse occur at NWSL?
Steven Goff, sports reporter for the Washington Post , joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a report released by the U.S. Soccer Federation that detailed allegations of abuse, sexual coercion, and a toxic work environment in the National Women’s Soccer League ( NWSL ).Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
