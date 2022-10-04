Read full article on original website
Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
Tazewell Fire Department set to receive new fire engine
The Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department is getting a new fire truck and has recently shared that it will be delivered by Thursday, October 13.
The Morristown Fire Department is Investigating a House Fire that Sends Two to the Hospital
The Morristown Fire Department is investigating a fire that sends two to the hospital with burns. It happened yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) near Joe Hall Road and Fish Hatchery Road. Officials have not released a possible cause of the fire but say that two people were airlifted to the UT Medical...
NEW: Greyhound moves bus stop but complaints remain
After months of controversy, Greyhound buses will no longer pick up and drop off their riders in a gas station parking lot off Interstate 40 in East Knoxville. Instead, buses will now converge in a convenience store parking lot that’s several blocks from I-40 in North Knoxville. If it...
Traffic back to normal after crash on I-26
UPDATE: Traffic both eastbound and westbound has returned to normal, according to TDOT. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash reported on Interstate 26 near Gray is causing traffic delays both eastbound and westbound. According to TDOT, a multivehicle crash was reported around 4 p.m. on I-26 east at mile marker 12.6. TDOT reports one eastbound […]
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
GoFundMe for Gracie McBryant exceeds $10,000
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire surpassed $10,000 Wednesday. West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family’s residence, according to the GoFundMe post by the school's band boosters. Donations using a credit or debit card can be made through GoFundMe online at https://gofund.me/abaf5fe1 through Oct. 19.
Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County. The celebration will be...
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with three young children in the car Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Nsabimana Yuditha, 42, was arrested after the car she was driving stalled on Chapman Highway, the report...
Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel
Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
