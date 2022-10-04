ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Craig Daily Press

Inside the security issues at the Moffat County Courthouse

Construction of the new Moffat County Courthouse is well underway, and a plan for demolition of the old property is in place, but how exactly did this situation get where it is today?. The need for Moffat County to upgrade its courthouse for security and safety is not a new...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Michael Fraher announces candidacy for County Surveyor

Michael Fraher, a local surveyor and owner of Epp & Associates, would like to announce his candidacy for Moffat County Surveyor in the 2022 election. Fraher lives in Craig with his wife Laurie, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Sunset Elementary, and their three children, ages 6, 10 and 12. He is a 2010 graduate of Michigan Technological University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Surveying Engineering, and has been licensed as a Colorado Professional Land Surveyor since 2015.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

What’s behind the lodging shortage in Craig?

A local lodging shortage has taken its toll on at least one event in Craig, which leads to the question: What’s causing the shortage of nightly units?. The Vino & Vintage Festival, which was a ticketed event scheduled to take place from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9, has been canceled due to a lack of lodging. Event organizer and downtown business owner Kirstie McPherson reported that there were more than 15 vendors who were unable to find nightly lodging for the weekend.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $7M in September

The following real estate sales in Moffat County were recorded in September. Description: Original Craig, Lot 47-48, Block 10 and the N2 of Lot 46. Buyer: GWF Companies Inc. Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 604, Filing 8. 724 Barclay St. Seller: Roger Spears. Buyer: Raeann Kohpay. Price: $230,000. Description: Original Craig,...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
