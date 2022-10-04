Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Inside the security issues at the Moffat County Courthouse
Construction of the new Moffat County Courthouse is well underway, and a plan for demolition of the old property is in place, but how exactly did this situation get where it is today?. The need for Moffat County to upgrade its courthouse for security and safety is not a new...
Craig Daily Press
Michael Fraher announces candidacy for County Surveyor
Michael Fraher, a local surveyor and owner of Epp & Associates, would like to announce his candidacy for Moffat County Surveyor in the 2022 election. Fraher lives in Craig with his wife Laurie, who is a 3rd grade teacher at Sunset Elementary, and their three children, ages 6, 10 and 12. He is a 2010 graduate of Michigan Technological University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Surveying Engineering, and has been licensed as a Colorado Professional Land Surveyor since 2015.
Craig Daily Press
What’s behind the lodging shortage in Craig?
A local lodging shortage has taken its toll on at least one event in Craig, which leads to the question: What’s causing the shortage of nightly units?. The Vino & Vintage Festival, which was a ticketed event scheduled to take place from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9, has been canceled due to a lack of lodging. Event organizer and downtown business owner Kirstie McPherson reported that there were more than 15 vendors who were unable to find nightly lodging for the weekend.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County real estate transactions eclipse $7M in September
The following real estate sales in Moffat County were recorded in September. Description: Original Craig, Lot 47-48, Block 10 and the N2 of Lot 46. Buyer: GWF Companies Inc. Description: Wilderness Ranches, Lot 604, Filing 8. 724 Barclay St. Seller: Roger Spears. Buyer: Raeann Kohpay. Price: $230,000. Description: Original Craig,...
Craig Daily Press
CNCC celebrates 60 years of providing educational excellence grounded in the Colorado experience
This October is a big month for Colorado Northwestern. On Thursday, Oct. 13, CNCC will celebrate 60 years since it first opened its doors to 83 students as Rangely College. At times like these, it’s good to pause, take stock of how far we have come, and adjust our bearings as we prepare for our journey forward.
Craig Daily Press
Craig considers how best to accommodate live-work units while protecting intended commercial space
With creative housing solutions and more flexible working situations developing around the city, Craig City Council is starting to consider how to best handle zoning for less traditional uses. Whether the topic is how to revitalize vacant buildings downtown or how to cultivate more housing for local residents, the idea...
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County golfer Aron Jennings shoots 160 across 2 days at state to close season
If there’s a mark of a good golfer, it’s knowing where they can improve their game and always demanding more of themselves. In his final tournament this autumn, Moffat County’s Aron Jennings showed he could turn things around quickly and proved that next year will be even more memorable.
Craig Daily Press
MCSD Whiteboard: Explaining the district’s emergency protection protocol
When Moffat County School District decided it was time to adopt a new safety protocol, the reason was clear. This is a district that loves its students and its people. And it’s a district committed to keeping them safe. In part, that’s why the district went with the Standard...
