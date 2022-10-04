Read full article on original website
Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House unanimously voted to merge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The boards of directors for the Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) and Butterfly House & Aquarium (BHA) have unanimously voted to merge the two organizations. The two organizations will stay at their current locations; however, on Jan. 1, 2023, the Zoological Society of Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authentic Iraqi dishes now available in the Neighborhood Market
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new establishment, Sahara Restaurant, is now serving traditional Iraqi foods in the Neighborhood Market. The owner Hayder Hayyawi grew up in Iraq but fled with his family when the U.S. Army left the country in 2011. At the Sahara Restaurant, you can find a variety of specialties, from grilled beef kabob and chicken shawarma to falafel and gyros. The meat is halal for those practicing Islam, and the ingredients are bought fresh from the market.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars are pouring into campaign organizations regarding a Sioux Falls ballot measure to ban future slaughterhouses from opening in city limits. The latest campaign finance reports for the municipal ballot committees were released by the city clerk Wednesday evening. The newest committee,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Taste of Sioux Falls raises funds for SculptureWalk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Taste of Sioux Falls fundraising event takes place Thursday night, with funds going to support the SculptureWalk. ”Taste of Sioux Falls is our Biggest Fundraiser of the year. It’s really the only big fundraiser that we do,” Jim Mathis said, a board member for SculptureWalk.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cinnamon apple chips as a fall healthy treat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The leaves are beginning to change and fall is upon us. That means seasonal treats are here too! However, with all the Halloween candy heading our way, it is helpful to know some healthy options or alternatives. The founder of Well365 Trisha Dohn joined us this morning to show us cinnamon apple chips! They are quick and easy.
dakotanewsnow.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
dakotanewsnow.com
First of two Citizen Planning Academy meetings this month held
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - By 2040, Sioux Falls is expected to grow to 280,000 people, with even more living in the surrounding area according to the City of Sioux Falls’ Planning Department. There’s a lot of growing pains and opportunities ahead for the city. So as the city grows, so does the planning department.
dakotanewsnow.com
A chance to share feedback at the 2035 Downtown Plan public workshop Oct. 13
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the City of Sioux Falls announced a public workshop will allow the public to provide insight and their vision for the City as they update the 2035 Downtown Plan. Engagement will kick off with a public workshop at the Downtown Library,...
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle company offers unique aromas and interactive space
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY. This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about a new downtown Sioux Falls candle shop that offers unique aromas and interactive space for candle-making opportunities.
dakotanewsnow.com
A look inside The Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety’s new “trauma-informed” facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On November 15, the Children’s Inn will officially become the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The organization will also officially open the doors to their brand new, 96-bed facility near downtown Sioux Falls. The facility is the only domestic violence...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings Park and Rec Director resigns
The search is under way in Brookings for a new Director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. The City received the resignation of current Director Dusty Rodiek, effective October 14th. Brookings City Manager Paul Briseno says Rodiek is taking a job in Watertown…. Rodiek says he has enjoyed his...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Female entrepreneur creates a unique flower farm experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Christy Heckathorn has always been surrounded by flowers, but for the first time, she decided to plant and grow her own. “It started during covid, I took a class on how to start a flower farm, I didn’t think I would have a flower farm. I’ve always loved flowers. I’ve been doing wedding flowers on and off for about 20 years. It kind of was a natural fit to learn how to grow my own thing,” said Christy.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person advertised their phone for sale and then took the buyer’s cash without handing over the cell phone. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim reported the crime online Wednesday afternoon, and the exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed in the briefing.
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
dakotanewsnow.com
Homeless task force in Sioux Falls continues to discuss recommendations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A homeless task force was started to address the needs of the homeless population in Sioux Falls. Tonight, the city held another informational meeting where they discussed the homeless task force. The first set of meetings involved working with various organizations in town such...
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
KELOLAND TV
Noem’s national donors; house fire; kidney transplant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, start your day with the latest headlines in today’s KELOLAND On The Go. We are hoping to learn more about a fire near Downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene on South Cliff Avenue early Wednesday morning. Two people...
KELOLAND TV
Update on Giliberto’s shooting; Cliff Ave construction; Veterans reflect on Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are searching for the man who opened fire inside a restaurant on the west side of the city.
