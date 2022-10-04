Over the past decade, 3sixteen has built a cult following by innovating and experimenting on classic workwear while staying true to the garments’ origins. The brand has a knack for clever remixes: brushed cotton and Japanese selvedge alongside Indian khadi fabrics and sashiko embroidery. It even offers sofas upholstered in Horween leather from Chicago. The overriding theme is garments and objects that stand tough and age gracefully, becoming more interesting and personal over time. “The brand has evolved and changed over time with the tastes and interests of everybody involved in the company,” says 3sixteen’s lead designer, Wesley Scott. It’s gone...

APPAREL ・ 13 HOURS AGO