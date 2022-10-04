Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Stacy Abrams to hold rally in Gwinnett County
Democratic nominee for Governor, Stacey Abrams, announced Wednesday that she will hold an AAPI Community Rally with Secretary of State candidate, Bee Nguyen, in Gwinnett County on Friday, October 7. Abrams will also participate in a Divine Nine Day of Action in Fulton County with members of Georgia’s Black Greek...
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Martha Zoller and Rod Hughey discuss Herschel Walker allegations, Kemp campaign
Martha Zoller and Pastor Rod Hughey spoke Thursday about the latest allegations made against Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
accesswdun.com
Jury begins deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A jury began deliberations Thursday to decide how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for pushing the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School massacre was a hoax. A lawyer for the families of eight people killed and an FBI agent who responded to...
accesswdun.com
In Ian's wake, Florida residents endure slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes.
accesswdun.com
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tight races
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month's critical elections. Biden, who planned to participate in an event Thursday afternoon at the IBM...
