Flint, MI

Stacy Abrams to hold rally in Gwinnett County

Democratic nominee for Governor, Stacey Abrams, announced Wednesday that she will hold an AAPI Community Rally with Secretary of State candidate, Bee Nguyen, in Gwinnett County on Friday, October 7. Abrams will also participate in a Divine Nine Day of Action in Fulton County with members of Georgia’s Black Greek...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Jury begins deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A jury began deliberations Thursday to decide how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for pushing the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School massacre was a hoax. A lawyer for the families of eight people killed and an FBI agent who responded to...
NEWTOWN, CT
In Ian's wake, Florida residents endure slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes.
FLORIDA STATE
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tight races

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month's critical elections. Biden, who planned to participate in an event Thursday afternoon at the IBM...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

