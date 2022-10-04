Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
Related
therealdeal.com
LA transfer tax could impact luxury home segment
Supporters argue the measure will raise as much as $1 billion annually from the people who can most afford it to create housing for the Angelenos who most need it. But many industry players, especially in the luxury sector, have a different opinion. The proposal in question is Measure ULA,...
therealdeal.com
Maxxam gets OK for “Puppydog” apartments in LA’s Arts District
A local developer may soon break ground on a 185-unit apartment complex in the Los Angeles Arts District with a sculpture-like building called the “puppydog.”. Maxxam Enterprises, based in Beverly Hills, won City Council approval to build the eight-story complex at 676 South Mateo Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace a 1970s-era warehouse west of the Los Angeles River.
therealdeal.com
LA’s eviction moratorium to end in February
Los Angeles landlords will soon be able to boot tenants who don’t pay their rent. The Los Angeles City Council voted to end the three-year COVID-19 emergency restrictions, among the longest in the nation, on Feb. 1, the Los Angeles Times reported. The lifting of the restrictions will once...
therealdeal.com
SoCal single-family building permits fall 21%
Developers in Southern California have put the brakes on plans to build single-family homes, with 21 percent fewer permit approvals in the last two months. While the year started at a record pace, home buying slowed over the summer. In response, Southland developers ended a single-family home permitting boom by cutting their pace by a fifth, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Target adds 1.2M sf to Inland Empire footprint
Target will add 1.2 million square feet to its Inland Empire distribution footprint, after signing a deal to take one of CT Realty’s buildings under construction, The Real Deal has learned. The retailer signed a 15-year lease to occupy a roughly 1.2 million-square–foot warehouse at 6186 Crusher Drive in...
therealdeal.com
Link Logistics buys 82K sf warehouse in Montebello for $29M
A New York investor has bought an 82,200-square-foot distribution warehouse in Montebello for $29.3 million. Link Logistics, a New York-based unit of Blackstone, bought the industrial building on 3.1 acres at 1719 Chapin Road in an off-market deal, the Commercial Observer reported. The seller was Macey Investment, headed by Morris Kessler.
therealdeal.com
Beachfront Malibu home priced at $15K psf
Call it the house that Sonic the Hedgehog built. Stephen Berman, CEO of Jakks Pacific, the Santa Monica toy company which has licenses to make merchandise for Sonic the Hedgehog and Disney characters, listed his Malibu beachfront home at 27320 Pacific Coast Highway for about $40 million on Oct. 3.
therealdeal.com
Celadon Holdings breathes new life into aging Maywood building
A 92-year-old building in the western Chicago suburb of Maywood is getting a fresh start. Construction on the 133,000-square-foot, X-shaped building, at 316 Randolph Street, which yielded 100 residential units, wrapped up last month, the Chicago Business Journal reported. Developer Celadon Holdings took the lead on the project. The firm’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
therealdeal.com
Irvine to develop 14K-seat OC bowl for $130M
Irvine may soon build a $130 million amphitheater to rival the Hollywood Bowl. The City of Irvine has teamed up with Live Nation to replace a temporary outdoor theater with a 14,000-seat amphitheater at its Great Park, the Orange County Business Journal reported. It could open in 2025. The Irvine...
therealdeal.com
Galpin Motors to open Lotus dealership in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills may soon be lit up by an electric Lotus Cars dealer. Galpin Motors, based in North Hills, got a green light from the city’s Planning Commission to open an EV dealership for the British carmaker at 9777 Wilshire Boulevard, the Beverly Hills Courier reported. The dealership will...
therealdeal.com
Movers: “Real Estate Wars” star joins Coldwell Banker Realty
Leo Goldschwartz, a star of Bravo network’s 2017 show “Real Estate Wars,” recently joined the Newport Beach office of Coldwell Banker Realty. Goldschwartz worked on luxe listings in Orange County for 12 years. His last brokerage affiliation was with Compass. Goldschwartz said that changing his affiliation was driven by the opportunity to work with Coldwell’s Global Luxury program, which includes prominent agents such as the Los Angeles-based Jade Mills.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Comments / 0