Wave 3
TRIMARC: Lanes blocked on Gene Snyder after multiple cars crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on the Gene Snyder. According to TRIMARC, the crash happened around 11:16 a.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 18.8. At least three cars were involved. The right three lanes and right shoulder are blocked. Lanes are estimated...
Wave 3
One person in hospital after crash on Gene Snyder, lanes reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a crash on the Gene Snyder Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11 a.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision on I-64 eastbound at I-265. Preliminary investigation determined that a chain reaction...
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
Wave 3
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
wdrb.com
Man arrested after LMPD, SWAT situation blocks traffic on Dixie Highway for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody after blocking traffic on Dixie Highway and causing an incident with Louisville Metro Police and SWAT units for hours. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded Friday evening on the report of a man stopping traffic and causing a disturbance.
kentuckytoday.com
3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County
LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
wdrb.com
Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
wdrb.com
7 people injured after 3 shootings, violent home invasion Thursday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent Thursday in Louisville, with multiple shootings and an armed robbery just hours apart. Six people were shot, and another person was pistol whipped and robbed. The violence spanned across the city from west Louisville to east Louisville. The first violent incident happened...
WLKY.com
Coroner's office identifies 48-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 48-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday morning. The man was identified as Perry Ponder, of Louisville. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West...
wdrb.com
Teenage girl injured in Algonquin Parkway drive-by shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was injured Thursday in a drive-by shooting near Algonquin Parkway. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman with Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. This is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
WLKY.com
3 charged after body of woman who overdosed placed by trash in Meade County
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Three people are facing charges, including abuse of a corpse, after the body of a woman who overdosed was left outside by some trash. According to arrest slips, the victim overdosed inside her boyfriend Roy Beam's Meade County home after using fentanyl. Beam, Stacy Carpenter...
Wave 3
Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
Wave 3
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard. After their preliminary...
Wave 3
Teenage female in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage female is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Officers arrived...
Wave 3
Multiple people shot at Petersburg Park in Newburg, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot in the Newburg neighborhood at Petersburg Park on Thursday night. Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
wdrb.com
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
wdrb.com
Seymour police say officer recovering after woman intentionally hit him with her car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Indiana woman thought police were going to take her child, so she hit an officer with her car. Seymour Police responded to a family disturbance on East 4th Street on Thursday. Police say 21-year-old Rachel Blake tried to leave the scene with her...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping elderly woman in home invasion, stealing her van
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday, accused of pistol-whipping an elderly woman, knocking her out of her wheelchair and stealing her van. The home invasion and robbery occurred Thursday night on Gardiner Lane. Police said Jewell Ashby Jr., 37, pistol-whipped the homeowner before her friend showed up. According to police, Ashby then hog-tied that woman and dragged her around the house. He then stole the homeowner's van.
953wiki.com
Madison Man Seriously Injured in Early Morning Crash
Tuesday morning, at approximately 5:30 am, the Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash near Madison, Indiana that sent a moped driver to a Louisville, Kentucky area hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicated...
Wave 3
Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
