ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

TRIMARC: Lanes blocked on Gene Snyder after multiple cars crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on the Gene Snyder. According to TRIMARC, the crash happened around 11:16 a.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 18.8. At least three cars were involved. The right three lanes and right shoulder are blocked. Lanes are estimated...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

One person in hospital after crash on Gene Snyder, lanes reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a crash on the Gene Snyder Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11 a.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision on I-64 eastbound at I-265. Preliminary investigation determined that a chain reaction...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Louisville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
City
Ford, KY
Meade County, KY
Accidents
Meade County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Brandenburg, KY
County
Meade County, KY
kentuckytoday.com

3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County

LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
MARION COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Louisville#Kentucky State Police#Dixie Highway#Buick Lacrosse#Taurus#Traffic Accident#Ksp
WLKY.com

Coroner's office identifies 48-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 48-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday morning. The man was identified as Perry Ponder, of Louisville. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West...
Wave 3

Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Wave 3

Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard. After their preliminary...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teenage female in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage female is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping elderly woman in home invasion, stealing her van

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday, accused of pistol-whipping an elderly woman, knocking her out of her wheelchair and stealing her van. The home invasion and robbery occurred Thursday night on Gardiner Lane. Police said Jewell Ashby Jr., 37, pistol-whipped the homeowner before her friend showed up. According to police, Ashby then hog-tied that woman and dragged her around the house. He then stole the homeowner's van.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Man Seriously Injured in Early Morning Crash

Tuesday morning, at approximately 5:30 am, the Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash near Madison, Indiana that sent a moped driver to a Louisville, Kentucky area hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicated...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy