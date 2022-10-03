LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday, accused of pistol-whipping an elderly woman, knocking her out of her wheelchair and stealing her van. The home invasion and robbery occurred Thursday night on Gardiner Lane. Police said Jewell Ashby Jr., 37, pistol-whipped the homeowner before her friend showed up. According to police, Ashby then hog-tied that woman and dragged her around the house. He then stole the homeowner's van.

