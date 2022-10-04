Joplin Firefighters practice rescue and training drills

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Fire Department today conducted a routine training event.

The training consisted of 12 firefighters who participated in the following drills:

Search & Rescue

Ventilation training

Access training

Chief Canon says the training builds confidence amongst participants.

“The more confident we are in our skills and the faster we can get the job done, whether it’s putting out the fire or rescuing somebody that’s still stuck inside of a house, the better we are at our craft, the faster we are, ” Cannon remarked.

