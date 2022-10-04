James Bouknight's career in the NBA has been an adventure, to say the least. He rarely saw the floor as a rookie which led to some frustration on the bench. During the 4th quarter of a blowout loss to the Miami Heat, Bouknight was visibly upset toward former head coach James Borrego who decided to not leave him in the game. Just a week and a half later, Bouknight was ejected from his floor seats at a UConn basketball game for using his cell phone which turned into a little bit of a scene. Then in the offseason, he had surgery to repair a tendon on his right pinky finger which caused him to miss valuable experience playing in the Summer League.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO