Brooklyn, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
BROOKLYN, NY
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why. The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

3 observations after more big-time Maxey scoring in Sixers' preseason win

More preseason basketball, more prolific Tyrese Maxey scoring in limited minutes. Maxey managed 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting Wednesday in just 15 minutes and the Sixers improved to 2-0 this preseason, earning a 113-112 win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Montrezl Harrell (13 points) scored a go-ahead layup...
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak

Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves

Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Hate to See It: Cavs’ J.B. Bickerstaff on Tyrese Maxey’s Growth

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for their second preseason matchup of the offseason. Wednesday’s game marked the first of two matchups between the Sixers and the Cavaliers before the regular season approaches. Based on what the Sixers put on display a couple of nights before their matchup...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Steve Clifford is Extremely High on James Bouknight: ‘He’s Got Starter’s Talent’

James Bouknight's career in the NBA has been an adventure, to say the least. He rarely saw the floor as a rookie which led to some frustration on the bench. During the 4th quarter of a blowout loss to the Miami Heat, Bouknight was visibly upset toward former head coach James Borrego who decided to not leave him in the game. Just a week and a half later, Bouknight was ejected from his floor seats at a UConn basketball game for using his cell phone which turned into a little bit of a scene. Then in the offseason, he had surgery to repair a tendon on his right pinky finger which caused him to miss valuable experience playing in the Summer League.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Raptors’ Point Guard-Less Lineup Struggles as Offense Sputters vs. Celtics

Scottie Barnes might not be ready to take over the point guard spot for the Toronto Raptors quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. It's early, of course, but Wednesday night's outing against the Boston Celtics showed just how far the sophomore wing has to go before he can truly lay claim to Toronto's offensive initiator.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have some difficult decisions to make soon with their extension-eligible players. One of these players eligible for a contract extension is Jordan Poole, and with the recent Tyler Herro extension, there may now be a clear price that Golden State must meet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole’s Behavior Change

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had general manager Bob Meyers, head coach Steve Kerr, and point guard Steph Curry address the media on Thursday to discuss the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. While no major details were revealed by those who spoke, both Steph Curry and Steve Kerr made it a point to defend Jordan Poole from the negative report on his supposed changed behavior.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA Men’s Basketball’s Preseason Practices

UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Cronin talked about how much teaching he's had to do with essentially eight freshmen on the roster, how Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are evolving to help the young roster, the expectations of bringing another championship home to Westwood and what the addition of Abramo Canka means for the future of the Bruins' international recruiting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury

View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year with an ACL injury, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court on Monday night in a pre-season victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. While he only played in the first half, Leonard was moving well, putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 16 minutes.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle

The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs

Going into training camp, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been considered a potential candidate to become a first-time NBA All-Star this upcoming season. The hype surrounding Maxey’s third NBA season was warranted, considering what he put on display during his sophomore effort last year. Just one season after...
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

