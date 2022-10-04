Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
Related
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why. The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.
NBC Sports
3 observations after more big-time Maxey scoring in Sixers' preseason win
More preseason basketball, more prolific Tyrese Maxey scoring in limited minutes. Maxey managed 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting Wednesday in just 15 minutes and the Sixers improved to 2-0 this preseason, earning a 113-112 win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Montrezl Harrell (13 points) scored a go-ahead layup...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak
Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
Wichita Eagle
Hate to See It: Cavs’ J.B. Bickerstaff on Tyrese Maxey’s Growth
The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for their second preseason matchup of the offseason. Wednesday’s game marked the first of two matchups between the Sixers and the Cavaliers before the regular season approaches. Based on what the Sixers put on display a couple of nights before their matchup...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Steve Clifford is Extremely High on James Bouknight: ‘He’s Got Starter’s Talent’
James Bouknight's career in the NBA has been an adventure, to say the least. He rarely saw the floor as a rookie which led to some frustration on the bench. During the 4th quarter of a blowout loss to the Miami Heat, Bouknight was visibly upset toward former head coach James Borrego who decided to not leave him in the game. Just a week and a half later, Bouknight was ejected from his floor seats at a UConn basketball game for using his cell phone which turned into a little bit of a scene. Then in the offseason, he had surgery to repair a tendon on his right pinky finger which caused him to miss valuable experience playing in the Summer League.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors’ Point Guard-Less Lineup Struggles as Offense Sputters vs. Celtics
Scottie Barnes might not be ready to take over the point guard spot for the Toronto Raptors quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. It's early, of course, but Wednesday night's outing against the Boston Celtics showed just how far the sophomore wing has to go before he can truly lay claim to Toronto's offensive initiator.
Wichita Eagle
Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have some difficult decisions to make soon with their extension-eligible players. One of these players eligible for a contract extension is Jordan Poole, and with the recent Tyler Herro extension, there may now be a clear price that Golden State must meet.
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole’s Behavior Change
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had general manager Bob Meyers, head coach Steve Kerr, and point guard Steph Curry address the media on Thursday to discuss the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. While no major details were revealed by those who spoke, both Steph Curry and Steve Kerr made it a point to defend Jordan Poole from the negative report on his supposed changed behavior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA Men’s Basketball’s Preseason Practices
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Cronin talked about how much teaching he's had to do with essentially eight freshmen on the roster, how Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are evolving to help the young roster, the expectations of bringing another championship home to Westwood and what the addition of Abramo Canka means for the future of the Bruins' international recruiting.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Wichita Eagle
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year with an ACL injury, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court on Monday night in a pre-season victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. While he only played in the first half, Leonard was moving well, putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 16 minutes.
Wichita Eagle
Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle
The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs
Going into training camp, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been considered a potential candidate to become a first-time NBA All-Star this upcoming season. The hype surrounding Maxey’s third NBA season was warranted, considering what he put on display during his sophomore effort last year. Just one season after...
Wichita Eagle
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
ESPN FPI Gives Cardinals Advantage Over Eagles
ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Cardinals just a small advantage over the Eagles.
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Comments / 1