Bears and Ducks: Leader in first responder wellness delivers speech in Ashland

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education expressed sympathy for a student who was seriously injured in an accident during the homecoming parade last week. According to reports, a Big Walnut student identified only as Kenny, 11, fell to the ground and was run over by a float. He was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was said he suffered facial bone fractures, a pelvis fracture, broken ribs, and a laceration to his liver.

SUNBURY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO