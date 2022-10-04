Bears and Ducks: Leader in first responder wellness delivers speech in Ashland

Read full article on original website
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
ashlandsource.com
Local firefighter dies in motorcycle accident
ASHLAND — Local volunteer firefighter and EMS captain Ethan Stadler, 23, died Sunday after being thrown from a motorcycle in Ashland County. Stadler, who lived in Polk, was westbound on County Road 1302 at 12:44 p.m. on Sunday when he veered off the roadway and hit a traffic sign before being ejected from his motorcycle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Galion Inquirer
Food distribution held at Galion Schools
GALION- A food distribution was sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and held at Galion Schools on Sept. 27. Second Harvest Food Bank distributed assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, protein, and produce to over 345 families in partnership with Galion City Schools. Ohio State Representative Riordan McClain also came out to help.
Farm and Dairy
Mansfield students explore ag through new career tech program
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield, Ohio, is historically more associated with the rust belt than the corn belt. But over the years, it’s built up a strong agricultural community, with farms and gardens in the city, in addition to rural farms around it. This year, Mansfield Senior High School...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park
ASHLAND — It was a good day for golf on Tuesday. The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and most importantly, there wasn't a lot of wind.
Head-on crash in Lorain County kills 24-year-old Amherst resident
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old driver was killed Tuesday evening when a car trying to pass a stopped vehicle ended up striking an oncoming pickup truck head-on, authorities say. The State Highway Patrol says Avery Susak of Amherst died in the crash on U.S. 20, which occurred just...
Delaware Gazette
Big Walnut official: Thoughts, prayers with injured student
SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education expressed sympathy for a student who was seriously injured in an accident during the homecoming parade last week. According to reports, a Big Walnut student identified only as Kenny, 11, fell to the ground and was run over by a float. He was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was said he suffered facial bone fractures, a pelvis fracture, broken ribs, and a laceration to his liver.
24-year-old dies in Lorain County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that left a 24-year-old man from Amherst dead.
ashlandsource.com
Tygers, Cougars, Colts top area's Ohio prep football notebook honorees
COLUMBUS — Three weeks. That is all that remains of the 2022 high school football regular season as teams from all around the state have just a few more chances to make final pushes towards league titles and playoff spots.
Ohio Man Eludes Police For Hours After Fatal Hit and Run
Chad C. Holbrook, 49, is accused of killing a motorcyclist in Ohio early yesterday morning. The crash happened on Route 61 in Norwalk Township of Huron County.
WKYC
Couple from Mansfield feeds thousands of people free meals in Fort Myers after devastation of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A couple from Mansfield, now living in Florida, is doing their part to help feed community members as they grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida. They are cooking up thousands of hot meals everyday at their Fort Myers restaurant, FK Your Diet, and serving them for free to anyone who needs them.
ashlandsource.com
AU hosting Correctional Education & Reentry Summit on Oct. 19
ASHLAND – Ashland University is proud to host a Correctional Education and Reentry Summit, one of the first-of-its-kind events, to help educate leaders in the corrections field as well as the general public. The conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the John C. Myers Convocation Center, with...
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
richlandsource.com
Ohio State Mansfield announces 2022-23 theatre season
MANSFIELD -- The Ohio State University at Mansfield has officially announced all productions for the 2022-23 theatre season. The season will kick off later this month with a mainstage production of Clue -- based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
2 hurt after car struck pole at high speed in Delaware County; alcohol believed to be a factor
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole at high speed in Delaware County late Tuesday night, police said. Around 11:45 p.m., an officer with the Genoa Township Police Department was driving north on state Route 4 at Lewis Center Road when they saw a vehicle driving south at 100 mph.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's Knowlton in 'Next to Normal' at Theatre 166
MANSFIELD — If the definition of "normal" is to be "usual, typical or expected," then what does it mean to be next to that?. It's an answer that evades the local cast of eight performing "Next to Normal," the award-winning musical opening this weekend at the Renaissance's Theatre 166. Ultimately, the audience is left wondering what "normal" really is, anyway.
