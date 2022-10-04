Read full article on original website
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
Wichita Eagle
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.
Wichita Eagle
Rams QB Stafford Facing Tough Test Against Stifling Cowboys Defense
To say that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has enjoyed his time in the ‘City of Angels' might be an understatement. After being acquired by the Rams in a package (containing ex-Rams quarterback Jared Goff) in March 2021, Stafford led his new team to a Super Bowl championship in his first season in Los Angeles.
Wichita Eagle
Bottom Three QB? Texans QB Davis Mills Ranked Low in Latest QB Rankings
The Houston Texans find themselves amid a rebuild, as they look to return to contending for not only the AFC South but an AFC championship as well. As the rebuild continues, one major question mark looms for the Texans in terms of their future plans, and it surrounds the quarterback position.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Week 5 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Feel the excitement as the NFL season moves on, chronologically, from Week 4 to Week 5! Things start off with the Broncos and Colts limping into a Thursday Night Football matchup, but there are plenty of intriguing matchups to follow on Sunday. The headliner is Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow...
Wichita Eagle
Week 5 NFL Player Props to Target
As the NFL season progresses, oddsmakers begin to tighten point spreads. This makes it more difficult for bettors to build bankrolls. Just look at the Week 5 betting board. Six of the this week’s 16 games feature lines at SI Sportsbook of seven points or more, including the largest spread of the season at 15.5 points (Steelers-Bills).
Wichita Eagle
QBs Beware: Weaver Wants More
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been without Pro Bowler Harold Landry all season. They’ve been without Bud Dupree for the better part of three games, and Ola Adeniyi for has missed the last two. But as the team readies for Sunday’s game in Washington, an edge rusher...
Wichita Eagle
A Correlation Between Justin Fields’ Running and Passing
It probably wasn't the positive statistic anyone wants to hear about with Justin Fields, but he gained more yards on the ground and had a higher rushing average than any game this season during Sunday's loss. Passing is the focus, but Fields' legs are a weapon with his 4.4-second speed...
Wichita Eagle
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers Encouraged But Not Satisfied With Running Game
COSTA MESA – Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said he felt the rushing attack took a step in the right direction last Sunday in the team's 34-24 win over the Texans. Meanwhile, he also suggests there's more to get out of the running game, stating they aren't satisfied with the 81 rushing yards they totaled last week.
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs’ Harrison Butker continues to miss practice. Here’s the latest update
The Harrison Butker Watch continues for another day. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Butker (left-ankle sprain) would not practice Thursday ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “He’s still kind of working with that, the ankle sprain, just getting the...
Wichita Eagle
After nearly complete victory, here’s how Chiefs can get better: SportsBeat KC podcast
After convincing victories like the one the Chiefs engineered in Week 4 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coaches look for nits to pick. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we give Chiefs coach Andy Reid a hand with that. Beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff share the areas that, in their estimation, still need some attention.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why. The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.
Wichita Eagle
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
Wichita Eagle
Brady wins Week 4, Allen stays 1st, Tua slips in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings
BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 4 AND LEAPS INTO TOP 5, BILLS’ ALLEN HOLDS SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady scored a Week 4-winning 54.25-point game even in defeat to catapult from 16th place to No. 5 while Buffalo’s Josh Allen weathered a subpar game to hold onto the season lead in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Brady is the reigning champion from 2021. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, knocked from the Cincinnati game with a concussion and out indefinitely, spills from second place to No. 6. Replacement Teddy Bridgewater climbs two spots to No. 36. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired. The first ever season winner was Steve Young of the 49ers. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our updated top 25 for 2022:
NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2022
Whether "Thursday Night Football" (TNF) is tonight or you're looking ahead to see who's playing, here's our quick and easy 2022 schedule, including time and channel.
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
