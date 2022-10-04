Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
‘We know what kind of team they are’: How Joe Burrow is preparing for showdown with Ravens
Get used to seeing this game in primetime. With quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in the prime of their careers, this AFC North rivalry has entertainment written all over it. That’s why NBC picked it to be their Week 5 “Sunday Night Football” contest. The Cincinnati...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) DNP on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bateman is dealing with a foot injury and is considered day-to-day, according to John Harbaugh. Harbaugh said the Ravens are "hopeful" that Bateman will be available for Sunday's clash with the Bengals. If he is, our models expect him to see 6.6 targets against Cincinnati.
FOX Sports
Nick believes Lamar Jackson will bounce back against AFC North rival Bengals | What's Wright?
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back after blowing back-to-back leads against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are eyeing their third straight win. Watch as Nick Wright breaks down the AFC North showdown and the keys for Lamar Jackson to succeed, including why he believes the Ravens will bounce back.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
Wichita Eagle
QBs Beware: Weaver Wants More
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been without Pro Bowler Harold Landry all season. They’ve been without Bud Dupree for the better part of three games, and Ola Adeniyi for has missed the last two. But as the team readies for Sunday’s game in Washington, an edge rusher...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers Encouraged But Not Satisfied With Running Game
COSTA MESA – Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said he felt the rushing attack took a step in the right direction last Sunday in the team's 34-24 win over the Texans. Meanwhile, he also suggests there's more to get out of the running game, stating they aren't satisfied with the 81 rushing yards they totaled last week.
Wichita Eagle
Bottom Three QB? Texans QB Davis Mills Ranked Low in Latest QB Rankings
The Houston Texans find themselves amid a rebuild, as they look to return to contending for not only the AFC South but an AFC championship as well. As the rebuild continues, one major question mark looms for the Texans in terms of their future plans, and it surrounds the quarterback position.
Hurley's Week 5 NFL Picks: Harbaugh lost in analytics weeds
BOSTON -- Analytics conversations can be tough. For a lot of reasons.There are people who believe that anyone who doesn't robotically follow a computer calculation to make football decisions is an idiot. Those people? They're rough. They live in their own reality.Then there are people who believe the word "analytics" is in and of itself a dirty word, and that anything involving percentages and historical data is hooey. Baloney. BALDERDASH! They are, likewise, rough.So when John Harbaugh makes an objectively bad decision in a football game and then throws the A-word around in his postgame press conference, the conversation and analysis...
Wichita Eagle
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
John Harbaugh’s comment on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury is very ironic
After Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion vs the Bengals in week 4, Ravens HC John Harbaugh had some scathing yet ironic comments about the situation. The national media and other NFL Head Coaches (coincidentally the ones Miami has beaten this year) have strongly commented on the Tua Tagovailoa injury, the situation beforehand, and how it was handled.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow Becoming Ravens Arch Nemesis
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he loves playing the Ravens. He put up monster numbers against them last season and will get a chance to shine again in a Week 5 prime-time matchup. But Burrow likes to face the Ravens for a different reason. "I love playing the Ravens because...
Wichita Eagle
Report: New Broncos RB Latavius Murray to be Inactive vs. Colts
Latavius Murray's orange-and-blue debut will have to wait another week. The newly-signed Denver Broncos running back is expected to be deactivated for Thursday night's game against the Colts, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who noted "too quick a turnaround" for the well-traveled veteran. "Expect him to play vs. the...
Colts to promote RB Phillip Lindsay
Jonathan Taylor‘s Week 5 absence will leave a gaping void on the Colts’ offense. Ahead of the team’s Broncos clash, the Colts will elevate a veteran presence to help fill it. Former Broncos 1,000-yard rusher Phillip Lindsay will make his Colts debut Thursday night, with Tom Pelissero...
Wichita Eagle
Justin Fields Forced to Withstand Severe Pressure
When Matt Eberflus spoke positively about Justin Fields' effort on Sunday, it said a good deal about his passing and maybe even more about his guts. Fields stood in and delivered at times or got out of the pocket at times against some unbelievable pressure up the middle by rushers working against Sam Mustipher and sometimes Lucas Patrick.
Wichita Eagle
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings, Despite Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins to improve to 2-2 on the season, but that didn't result in a big jump in Sports Illustrated's Week 4 power rankings. Cincinnati is 13th this week after being ranked 12th in Week 3. "Only three quarterback hits and one sack on...
Joe Burrow on the Ravens secondary, his respect for Lamar Jackson : Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow spoke to reporters on Wednesday to preview the game on Sunday night against Baltimore. The Bengals swept the Ravens last year with Burrow putting up gaudy numbers in both games. Burrow set a new franchise single-game passing record in the 41-21 last December with 525 passing yards.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers
Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
