ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) DNP on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bateman is dealing with a foot injury and is considered day-to-day, according to John Harbaugh. Harbaugh said the Ravens are "hopeful" that Bateman will be available for Sunday's clash with the Bengals. If he is, our models expect him to see 6.6 targets against Cincinnati.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Wichita Eagle

QBs Beware: Weaver Wants More

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been without Pro Bowler Harold Landry all season. They’ve been without Bud Dupree for the better part of three games, and Ola Adeniyi for has missed the last two. But as the team readies for Sunday’s game in Washington, an edge rusher...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Chargers Encouraged But Not Satisfied With Running Game

COSTA MESA – Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said he felt the rushing attack took a step in the right direction last Sunday in the team's 34-24 win over the Texans. Meanwhile, he also suggests there's more to get out of the running game, stating they aren't satisfied with the 81 rushing yards they totaled last week.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Bottom Three QB? Texans QB Davis Mills Ranked Low in Latest QB Rankings

The Houston Texans find themselves amid a rebuild, as they look to return to contending for not only the AFC South but an AFC championship as well. As the rebuild continues, one major question mark looms for the Texans in terms of their future plans, and it surrounds the quarterback position.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cassel
Person
Drew Brees
CBS Boston

Hurley's Week 5 NFL Picks: Harbaugh lost in analytics weeds

BOSTON -- Analytics conversations can be tough. For a lot of reasons.There are people who believe that anyone who doesn't robotically follow a computer calculation to make football decisions is an idiot. Those people? They're rough. They live in their own reality.Then there are people who believe the word "analytics" is in and of itself a dirty word, and that anything involving percentages and historical data is hooey. Baloney. BALDERDASH! They are, likewise, rough.So when John Harbaugh makes an objectively bad decision in a football game and then throws the A-word around in his postgame press conference, the conversation and analysis...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

John Harbaugh’s comment on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury is very ironic

After Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion vs the Bengals in week 4, Ravens HC John Harbaugh had some scathing yet ironic comments about the situation. The national media and other NFL Head Coaches (coincidentally the ones Miami has beaten this year) have strongly commented on the Tua Tagovailoa injury, the situation beforehand, and how it was handled.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Becoming Ravens Arch Nemesis

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he loves playing the Ravens. He put up monster numbers against them last season and will get a chance to shine again in a Week 5 prime-time matchup. But Burrow likes to face the Ravens for a different reason. "I love playing the Ravens because...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Rams#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Buffalo Bills
Wichita Eagle

Report: New Broncos RB Latavius Murray to be Inactive vs. Colts

Latavius Murray's orange-and-blue debut will have to wait another week. The newly-signed Denver Broncos running back is expected to be deactivated for Thursday night's game against the Colts, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who noted "too quick a turnaround" for the well-traveled veteran. "Expect him to play vs. the...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Colts to promote RB Phillip Lindsay

Jonathan Taylor‘s Week 5 absence will leave a gaping void on the Colts’ offense. Ahead of the team’s Broncos clash, the Colts will elevate a veteran presence to help fill it. Former Broncos 1,000-yard rusher Phillip Lindsay will make his Colts debut Thursday night, with Tom Pelissero...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Justin Fields Forced to Withstand Severe Pressure

When Matt Eberflus spoke positively about Justin Fields' effort on Sunday, it said a good deal about his passing and maybe even more about his guts. Fields stood in and delivered at times or got out of the pocket at times against some unbelievable pressure up the middle by rushers working against Sam Mustipher and sometimes Lucas Patrick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves

Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers

Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy