Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout
One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
New York Giants sign S Landon Collins to practice squad
The New York Giants bolstered the defensive side of the football this week, signing veteran linebacker A.J. Klein to a contract. However, they weren’t done there, signing friendly face Landon Collins to the practice squad, according to Josina Anderson of CBS. Collins is a hybrid LB/S, providing plenty of...
Packers Have Signed Player Off Saints Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers have poached an experienced linebacker from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Green Bay added Eric Wilson to its active roster this afternoon. The sixth-year pro was waived by New Orleans in the summer before being added to the practice squad before the regular season. Wilson...
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
Yardbarker
Texans Releasing WR Chris Conley From Practice Squad
Conley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019. Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason.
Wichita Eagle
Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored
The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs’ Harrison Butker continues to miss practice. Here’s the latest update
The Harrison Butker Watch continues for another day. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Butker (left-ankle sprain) would not practice Thursday ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “He’s still kind of working with that, the ankle sprain, just getting the...
Wichita Eagle
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
Wichita Eagle
After nearly complete victory, here’s how Chiefs can get better: SportsBeat KC podcast
After convincing victories like the one the Chiefs engineered in Week 4 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coaches look for nits to pick. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we give Chiefs coach Andy Reid a hand with that. Beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff share the areas that, in their estimation, still need some attention.
Richard Sherman blows a gasket after watching Russell Wilson lose on a pass at the goal line (again)
The "Thursday Night Football" game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos was awful. Irredeemably, comically, surreally awful. Four quarters and an overtime of self-inflicted gut punches. And yet, the worst moment might have come at the end, when the Broncos had 4th-and-1 at the Colts' five-yard line while down...
New England Patriots Place Quarterback On Injured Reserve
Brian Hoyer didn't get much time to prove himself as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback. Replacing the injured Mac Jones, Hoyer suffered a concussion early in Week 4's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Regardless of Jones' status, the veteran won't see the field for a while. Per...
Yardbarker
Commanders Sign OT Christian DiLauro To Practice Squad, Releasing DB Troy Apke
DT David Bada (international) G Nolan Laufenberg (injured) DiLauro, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad. The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis
Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
Yardbarker
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Re-Signing DT Justin Zimmer
Buffalo also signed CB Jordan Miller and released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili to make room. DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Zimmer, 29, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the season.
Yardbarker
Vikings Re-Sign LB Ryan Connelly To Practice Squad
Connelly, 27, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season. The Giants somewhat opted to waive Connelly in 2020 and...
