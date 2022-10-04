Read full article on original website
Cold front moves through the Chicago area Thursday
The cold front moves across the IL/WI border about midday, reaching well south of Chicago by 6PM North portion Chicago area – Temps in the 70s by late morning, falling through the 60s/50s into the 40s South portion – Temps falling out of the 70s early afternoon through the 60s into the 50s NNE winds […]
Don’t wait till winter to get a new door
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about how the time is now to get a new door before it gets cold out. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago’s hospitality industry had a very strong summer
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Chicago’s hospitality industry had a strong summer and it’s nearly back to the level reached in 2019 before COVID. Crain’s reported the stats provided by the city’s tourism and convention promotion agency, Choose Chicago. Chicago hotels reported having 3.11 million room nights from June to August, which is 89% of the 2019 level. From January through August, room demand was at 80% of the pre-pandemic level. Employment was at 94%.
Harry Styles Chicago concert rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see show
Thursday's Harry Styles show has been rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution" due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted.
Get your Marquis door now at Builder Supply Outlet!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about how their Marquis doors look great but also do a great job protecting your home. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
Extremely Local News: New Pullman restaurant looking to employ veterans
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural: The city...
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
Macy’s to test dual-format concept in Chicago area
EVERGREEN PARK — Macy’s is testing a new concept in south suburban Evergreen Park: a dual store format that includes its off-price concept, Macy’s Backstage, and a small-format Market by Macy’s. The store, located at 9700 S. Western Ave. at Evergreen Plaza, opened last week and...
Inflation is having an impact on holiday travel
Eye on Travel host Peter Greenberg joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a new survey by Bankrate that found about 8 in 10 people are changing their travel plans due to inflation and rising prices and what you can do to save money this holiday season.
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
Harry Styles concert at United Center Thursday rescheduled 'out of an abundance of caution'
CHICAGO - Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago. Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" due to "band/crew illness," according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.
Macy's offering 2 stores in 1 with grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting this week, southwest suburban shoppers can find all their favorites at Macy's and then head upstairs for some deals.The department store is holding a grand opening in Evergreen Park - offering two stores in one.It will be at the shopping center at 97th and Western.The first floor is called "Market by Macy's" - a smaller version of the stores we are familiar with.The second floor is "Macy's Backstage."The company says shoppers can find clothes, products, and brands on trend but at a discount.There is a private shopping event Thursday before opening to everyone tomorrow.
Fearless at Fritzi’s: The Wait is Over for Oak Park’s New Deli
On August 23, Fritzi’s—a much-anticipated deli in Oak Park—opened at noon. We were there a few hours before, and we asked owner Paul Stern about any apprehension he might be feeling about throwing open his doors. Did he have any, you know, fears?. “Heck, yes I have...
A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World
After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
Author Adam Selzer takes you on a guided tour of ‘Graceland Cemetery: Chicago Stories, Symbols and Secrets’
On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Author Adam Selzer who takes us on a tour of his latest book on Graceland Cemetery. Adam has written several books on Chicago history and offers guided tours of Chicago’s most interesting and fascinating sites. In Graceland Cemetery, Adam walks us to the graves of famous Chicagoans for sure such as famed architects Louis Sullivan and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, but also takes us to athletes like Ernie Banks and African American heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson and many lesser known figures who take us back to the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and names you know because you travel the streets named after them like Kinzie, Elston and McClurg. A truly fascinating look at the stories that help define one of Chicago’s treasures as only Adam Selzer can tell them. You can learn more about Adam by visiting www.adamchicago.com or checking out www.mysteriouschicago.com. You’ll be glad you did!
Rockford pumpkin carver to appear on Food Network
Lincoln Bias, a self-taught pumpkin carver, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how he found himself in the spotlight to compete for a $25,000 grand prize in the third season of Outrageous Pumpkins on the Food Network. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:...
Ignite Your Career By Becoming a Chicago Firefighter/EMT
It’s not everyday someone can become a Chicago firefighter. But interested applicants now have an opportunity to join with testing being open for the first time since 2014. Joining us now with the details is District Chief Jamar Sullivan. IGNITEYOURCAREERCFD.com.
NewsNation Weekly News Roundup with Adrienne Bankert
Adrienne Bankert, host of Morning in America on NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap this week’s trending stories. This week, Adrienne discusses a survey done by Wordtips that revealed which cities use the most curse words, a new study found that regular physical activity and less screen time is key to developing a toddler’s brain function, and more.
Rogers Park Makes The Top 5 On List Of 50 Best Places To Live In US
A new list categorizing the top places in the U.S. to put down roots ranks Chicago’s Rogers Park as one of the top 5 choices. According to a recently released report from Money.com ranking the best places to live in the U.S., Rogers Park scores high. They use data based on a methodology to analyzed economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and additional factors in order to rank each spot. Ten of the locations on the list are in the Midwest, with two falling in the Chicago area. Though the number one spot on the list goes Atlanta Georgia, which Money.com notes is a ‘cultural behemoth’ with much to offer. There’s a lot to do in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Check out some of the top places, restaurants, and activities:
