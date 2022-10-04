On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Author Adam Selzer who takes us on a tour of his latest book on Graceland Cemetery. Adam has written several books on Chicago history and offers guided tours of Chicago’s most interesting and fascinating sites. In Graceland Cemetery, Adam walks us to the graves of famous Chicagoans for sure such as famed architects Louis Sullivan and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, but also takes us to athletes like Ernie Banks and African American heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson and many lesser known figures who take us back to the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and names you know because you travel the streets named after them like Kinzie, Elston and McClurg. A truly fascinating look at the stories that help define one of Chicago’s treasures as only Adam Selzer can tell them. You can learn more about Adam by visiting www.adamchicago.com or checking out www.mysteriouschicago.com. You’ll be glad you did!

