ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Adjusts Coaching Responsibilities

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slvLM_0iM3nv4J00

The head coach of the Cardinals will be more involved in the defensive game plan moving forward, and is also giving up a share of the play calling duties.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is not exactly in the best spot right now.

Following an offseason where head coach Scott Satterfield made key moves at the coordinator positions and worked the transfer portal to address several roster deficiencies, many expected the Cardinals to be somewhat competitive in year four of his tenure. They might not have been expected to challenge Clemson for the top of the Atlantic Division, but there were expectations that Louisville would look much better than they had over the past two seasons.

Instead, the opposite has played out over the first five games of the 2022 season. Louisville currently sits at 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the ACC, and are coming off of a stunning loss at Boston College where they were two-touchdown favorites. It has reached a point where many outside the program aren't asking if Satterfield will be oustered as the head coach of the Cardinals, but when it will happen if they continue to trend in the wrong direction.

Ahead of the Louisville's upcoming matchup this weekend at Virginia, Satterfield announced an adjustment in the coaching responsibilities for both sides of the ball that will go into effect for the remainder of the season.

The fourth-year head coach said that he will get much more involved with defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and the game plan on defense. As a result, offensive coordinator Lance Taylor will be handed more responsibilities on that side of the ball, as well as have a say in play calling - something that Satterfield has exclusively been since he arrived at Louisville.

"I think, for me, in running this program, I think there's some things certainly that need to be different," he said. "I think I've got to spend more time helping all the facets of the game, particularly defensively and on special teams. So, this week, that's what I'm doing.

"I'm spending more time on that side of the ball, starting as soon as we got back (from Boston College). It'll be that way all the rest of this time. ... Coach Taylor and the offensive staff have done a great job. They'll be a lot more involved in play calling, and running the offensive side of the ball."

Louisville's defensive struggles were on full display this past weekend against Boston College, a team many considered to be one of the worst in the Power Five. Heading into the matchup, the Eagles' offense had only been averaging 283.2 total yards of offense and 59.8 rushing yards per game, both of which ranked outside the top-120 in FBS. Boston College proceeded to put up 449 total yards and 145 rushing yards, both of which were season highs for a team that had already faced Rutgers, Main and Virginia Tech.

That being said, the offense wasn't perfect, either, partly because of play calling. The Cardinals' 352 total yards of offense and 147 rushing yards were both the second-worst marks on the year, both barely edging out their inept performance at Syracuse.

The day after the stunning loss, Satterfield met with both Brown and Taylor regarding the shift in responsibilities moving forward. When asked Tuesday what prompted him to make this change, Satterfield bluntly stated that is was due to "losing games."

"It's really about us putting together a great game plan," he said. "About our guys going out and executing, making plays, and about us coaches putting our guys in position to make plays and not asking them to do things that they struggle doing. That’s poor coaching when we do that, so we got to do a better job in that aspect as coaches.”

Brown, who has worked under Satterfield since 2012 when both were at Appalachian State, doesn't take Satterfield wanting to be more hands on with the defense as a criticism of his performance. Not only does he welcome a "perspective from an offensive standpoint," but says Satterfield's new role is not all that different from the working relationship the two already had.

"What he's done the last couple of days is bring some ideas to the table of what gives them problems, and things that he sees," Brown said. "'Okay, if I was you guys, I would want to do it this way as opposed to that way, just because of what I think offensively.' It's helped tremendously, and we welcome it. We're trying to win football games."

As for Taylor, he believes he is more than ready to take on a share of the play calling, and have more responsibilities on his plate when it comes to the offensive game plan. While it has yet to be determined how many plays he will get to call, or in what situations he will be asked to call a play, he says that the way that he always tries to prepare is "like I'm going to call the game."

Satterfield even mentioned in his weekly presser that there have been some moments this season where Taylor has called plays, although he didn't specify when, and didn't specify how much say Taylor will have in play calling moving forward. Regardless, Taylor is confident that his increased responsibilities won't be that much different than it was before due to the chemistry that the offensive staff has.

"Offensively, we put it together the same way that we always do," he said. "We get together, we watch formation cut ups, we have ideas and we bring them to the table. We will narrow those ideas down, put the plan together, and then we go forward moving into the week of practice and prep."

Louisville will get their first chance to put their new approach on coaching responsibilities to the test this weekend when they travel to Virginia. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —Malik Cunningham has “concussion-like symptoms,” and his status for Saturday’s game against Virginia is up in the air. —Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up some closing thoughts on Louisville’s loss to Boston College. —State of Louisville has a great deep...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
WLKY.com

UofL football is making changes heading into Virginia this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Louisville football has struggled to start the season with a 2-3 and being winless in ACC play. After an 0-3 start to ACC play, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield is making some changes. Satterfield announced during a press conference Tuesday he'll have more of a hand...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Wildcats release complete 2022-23 basketball schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky's men's basketball team dropped its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. Coach John Calipari had been teasing the release of the schedule for a few days building up to the release. The highlights of the non-conference schedule include Coach Scotty Davenport...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Bryan Brown
Wave 3

UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Hiding in Plain Sight: Louisville’s Under-the-Radar Recording Studio

The South is known for many things, not the least of which is its deep musical roots. New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz; rock and roll was born in Memphis, and Nashville is known as Music City, USA. Though Louisville might be more widely recognized for horses and bourbon, there’s a lot to be said about the music scene in Derby City, too.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Football Games#Usa Today Sports#American Football#College Football#Cardinals#Clemson#The Atlantic Division#Acc
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Boston College
CBS Denver

5 marijuana shops in Louisville targeted by burglars

Burglars seem to be targeting marijuana shops in Louisville. In the past week, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2, five marijuana dispensaries have been burglarized, three in Louisville and two in neighboring cities. Surveillance video shows three suspects enter the dispensaries while a fourth remains in the passenger front of the vehicle. Police said a silver KIA Sportage with a Georgia license plate RYE7152 has been used in several of the burglaries. In surveillance images, two of the suspects are seen wearing Colorado Buffalo sweatshirts while the third suspect is seen wearing a Houston Astros ball cap with an orange bill. Additional Information from the Louisville Police Department:Anyone with information about these burglaries, the identity of the persons of interest, or may have seen the vehicle described, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Doctors concerned about worse flu season in Louisville this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors at Norton Children’s hospital say they have seen an increase in flu cases already. They’ve admitted four patients with flu, compared to none this time last year. Dr. Kristina Bryant from Norton Children’s is urging families to make sure children six months to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy