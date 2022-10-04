Farmers in all 8 Connecticut counties now eligible for federal assistance

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Farmers in all eight of the states counties will now be eligible to receive federal disaster assistance as a result of this summer's drought.

Fairfield, Litchfield, Hartford, Middlesex, New London and Windham couties had previously been designated natural disaster areas.

New Haven and Tolland counties have been named contiguous disaster counties, making farmers there eligible for aid, as well.

“With this latest declaration from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the entirety of Connecticut is now covered under this natural disaster designation, allowing farmers in all eight of our counties to seek emergency assistance stemming from their production losses due to the drought,” Governor Lamont said.

Those farmers who are interested in apply for assistance should contact the local Farm Service Agency in their region.