Los Angeles County, CA

Arrest made in breach of L.A. County election worker data

By James Queally
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsHZ3_0iM3ng4e00
L.A. County poll workers stretch during a break while processing mail-in ballots. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County prosecutors have accused the chief executive of a small Michigan software company of compromising the personal information of hundreds of county elections employees.

Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested early Tuesday just outside Lansing, Mich., after prosecutors alleged he improperly stored the information on servers in China, according to Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón. Yu, who is the chief executive officer of a company named Konnech, is expected to be extradited to Los Angeles in the coming days, Gascón said.

Los Angeles County awarded Konnech a contract in 2020 to store employee payroll and scheduling data using its PollChief software, according to Gascón. Under the five-year contract valued at nearly $3 million, Konnech was not supposed to store information outside the U.S., Gascón said.

“Konnech allegedly violated its contract by storing critical information that the workers provided on servers in China," Gascón said. "We intend to hold all those responsible for this breach accountable.”

It did not appear any of the information had been sold, and Gascón said Yu's alleged actions had not compromised an election's integrity.

Prosecutors learned of the data breach this year through a "separate investigation" undertaken by the district attorney's office, according to Gascón. He would not say what the other investigation was or exactly when his office became aware of the breach.

In a statement, L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan said he did not learn of the the district attorney's office's actions until this morning. A spokesman for the registrar did not respond to questions about the county's contract with Konnech or a request for a copy of the agreement.

"Storage of data outside the United States is a violation of County information security provisions and the strict provisions of the contract between the vendor and the County of Los Angeles," Logan said in a statement. "The security and privacy of data and personally identifiable information of election workers is at the core of our mission. My office will fully cooperate with the District Attorney’s office as they conduct their investigation."

Konnech had become the target of unfounded conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election recently, according to a New York Times report published Monday. Election deniers have claimed that the small company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party and gave the Chinese government access to the personal information of 2 million poll workers, according to the report, which said there was no evidence of those claims.

Konnech employees began receiving death threats and Yu denied all allegations of wrongdoing in an interview with the New York Times. He told the newspaper all of its information was stored on American servers. Yu, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1986, went into hiding because of threats to his family, according to the report.

Many of the allegations about poll worker information made against Konnech came from a group called True the Vote, a nonprofit founded by Catherine Engelbrecht, a prominent right-wing figure who believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Konnech has sued True the Vote for defamation.

Late Tuesday, a New Jersey-based public relations firm issued a statement to The Times on behalf of Konnech. The statement referred to Yu's arrest as a "wrongful detention" and suggested the prosecution was somehow connected to the True the Vote lawsuit. The person who issued the statement did not immediately respond to follow-up questions.

"Any L.A. County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by L.A. County, and therefore could not have been 'stolen' as suggested," the statement read.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 24

Bob Sokol
1d ago

I am sure that Los Angeles did not want to discriminate against Chinese by assigning contract to an American Company. Democrats selling information on American Citizens to Communist China. Nothing new. Chinese spy driving Feinstein for 20 years. Swalwell being shugged by Chinese spy. Los Angeles contracted Chinese to store personal information of Americans. California leading the Word. In stupidity...

Reply(2)
10
"end of quote. repeat the line."
2d ago

but again... there is no widespread voter fraud or a breach of integrity regarding free and fair elections.

Reply(6)
16
Angela. I no longer live in california
2d ago

Who’s shocked? Not me.

Reply(1)
23
scvnews.com

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022

Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles men arrested in Orange County on multiple burglary charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Company files $200 million legal action against SCAQMD over shutdown order

LOS ANGELES – The South Coast Air Quality Management District did not provide Baker Commodities Inc. a fair hearing when the Vernon animal rendering facility was ordered in late September to stop operations until the agency concludes it has complied with air quality rules and permit conditions, the business alleges in a $200 million legal action filed Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laschoolreport.com

Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD schools lost the most students during COVID

Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why?. The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with looser COVID restrictions, and children having to stay home to care for family members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

DEA says Los Angeles area meth bust was largest in region

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal and local authorities investigating drug trafficking by Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel found more than 3,550 pounds (1,600 kilos) of methamphetamine and 145 pounds (66 kilos) of cocaine at a home in Southern California, officials said. The bust marked the largest meth seizure in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Division, the DEA said in a statement Wednesday. Investigators watching a possible stash house in Norco late last month observed an individual carry three boxes from the residence to a vehicle, the statement said. A search of the vehicle turned up the cocaine and the meth was found in the garage of the home, according to the DEA. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $33 million, officials said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Half a Mayor for Half the City

One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
