ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

City in Texas impacted by a second raccoon-related power outage

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4Pe7_0iM3neJC00

SAN ANTONIO — Officials in Seguin, Texas, worked to restore power after a second power outage occurred as a result of a raccoon.

According to a news release from the Seguin Police Department, since the start of October, there have been two power outages at the hands of a raccoon.

The first incident happened on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. that led to a city-wide power outage. The second incident happened on Monday around 8:45 p.m. when a substation transformer was struck again, according to SPD.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, hundreds of people lost power on Monday as a result of the raccoon-related incident. A spokesperson for the City of Seguin spoke with the San Antonio Express-News and confirmed that the incident involved two different raccoons, who both died.

According to KENS, it is unclear if it was multiple raccoons or just one in the multiple power outages.

SPD took to social media to acknowledge the power outages, including the one on Monday, according to KENS. Power was restored a few hours later around 1:30 a.m.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and city departments are working to assure our fury bandits do not strike again,” said SPD.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year’s median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Seguin, TX
Seguin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon#Spd#Kens#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mySanAntonio.com

Fiery crash shuts down I-10 on San Antonio's Eastside

Both east and westbound lanes of I-10 at East Houston are shut down early Thursday morning following a crash. At 3:58 a.m. a vehicle went between both parts of the highway and ended up under the bridge on fire. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the major crash will affect commutes into the early morning. SAPD is asking San Antonio drivers to find an alternate route as the road closure will last for several hours. According to reports, the male driver of the vehicle was taken to SAMM-C in stable condition. 
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD officer fired following shooting in fast-food restaurant parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been terminated following a shooting that took place on Sunday. The department sent a press release, saying the probationary police officer, James Brennand, was serving on the force for seven months before this shooting happened. It mentions how officers are on probation for one year after graduating from the Police Academy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

11 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of October 7 include Octoberfest at Tower of the Americas, Chalk It Up 2022: The San Antonio River, and more!

Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend (October 7-9) include Octoberfest at the Tower of Americas, Chalk It Up 2022: The San Antonio River, Dinner Cruises On The San Antonio River Walk, and more!. THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN SAN ANTONIO. PLAN YOUR SUMMER...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Gas prices in San Antonio, Texas now going up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The days of falling gas prices in Texas may be over, at least for some time. According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is now $3.13, which is eight cents more than what it was just a week ago. This week’s average price is 33 cents more than what it was a year ago, but also $1.56 cheaper than the record high average price of $4.69 posted June 13, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy