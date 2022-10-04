ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge orders new Democratic primary in disputed 127th House District

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A judge ordered a new Democratic primary in the disputed 127th House District race between Jack Hennessy and Marcus Brown in Bridgeport.

MORE: Judge strikes blow to Bridgeport lawmaker's election challenge
MORE: Judge says Hennessey appeal in Bridgeport primary can move ahead
MORE: Second recount shows Marcus Brown won razor-close Bridgeport primary

Judge Barry Stevens said the mistakes in the vote count left the court unable to determine the results of the primary.

It’s unclear at this moment when the new primary will be held.

Click HERE to read the order.

