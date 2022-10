A Yonkers man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2011 murder in White Plains.

Marcus Chambers, 31, was sentenced Monday in federal court in White Plains.

He pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Jonathan Johnson, of White Plains.

Johnson was fatally shot during an armed robbery for marijuana.

Chambers' co-defendant, Darnell Kidd, is scheduled to go on trial later this year.