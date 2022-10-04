‘Not without sadness,’ actor Tia Mowry announces divorce from Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict attend a movie screening in Los Angeles in 2015. (Eric Charbonneau / Invision / Associated Press)

“Sister, Sister” star Tia Mowry and “All American: Homecoming” actor Cory Hardrict are divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry, 44, wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she added.

Her caption, which accompanied an emotional photo of her and Hardrict, received positive comments of support from actors Ashley Blaine and Taraji P. Henson, TV host Daphne Oz and thousands of fans.

Mowry, using famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser, filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, according to court documents reviewed by The Times.

“The Game” and “Mistresses” alum cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split but did not specify a date for their separation. Mowry requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children — Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4 — and requested that spousal support be terminated for both her and Hardrict. She noted that they have a prenuptial agreement and have kept their property separate.