Freshman Running Back Ruled OUT for Baylor Game

Moments ago, WVU head coach Neal Brown announced that running back CJ Donaldson is in the team’s concussion protocol will be OUT for the October 13th matchup against the Baylor Bears. Donaldson, who is the team’s leading rusher, was carted off the field in a neck brace in WVU’s...
