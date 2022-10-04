Read full article on original website
Freshman Running Back Ruled OUT for Baylor Game
Moments ago, WVU head coach Neal Brown announced that running back CJ Donaldson is in the team’s concussion protocol will be OUT for the October 13th matchup against the Baylor Bears. Donaldson, who is the team’s leading rusher, was carted off the field in a neck brace in WVU’s...
Baylor Bears' RB/WR Josh Fleeks Enters Transfer Portal
Fifth year senior running back played in 43 career games for the Bears.
