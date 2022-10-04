Read full article on original website
Report: When Bryce Young's Status For Texas A&M Game Will Be Determined
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in last week's win over Arkansas. But will it keep him from playing on Saturday against Texas A&M?. Speaking to ESPN on Thursday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that Young will be a...
Notable SEC Quarterback Reportedly Suffers Significant Injury
A notable SEC quarterback has suffered a significant injury that will likely prevent him from playing the rest of this season. Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his hand. It's likely a season-ending injury. A big loss for the SEC and significant setback ...
College Football World Reacts To Brutal Texas A&M Injury News
Texas A&M might be without its starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to Ian Fitzsimmons, starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. He's out indefinitely and he could be lost for the season. "I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Goes on Epic Rant When Asked About Aggies Plan
Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban isn't fond of those who ask about his game plan for Saturday's matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies.
SEC Analyst Reveals His Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas A&M
It could get ugly when Texas A&M and Alabama meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. At least that's what CBS' Barrett Sallee thinks. Appearing as a guest on Tuesday's edition of "The Matt McClearin Show," Sallee boldly predicted that this weekends matchup between the Aggies and Crimson Tide could be the most lopsided in the series' history.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why it hasn't worked for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M
Paul Finebaum was on ESPN Radio this morning with Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman. Very quickly the conversation turned to Jimbo Fisher and his struggles this season at Texas A&M. If there were any questions about Fisher being on the “hot seat”, Finebaum quickly squashed them. “This is...
KBTX.com
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back in January of 2022, Brad Gowan’s life changed forever. Nine months later though, he managed to beat all the odds. Brad Gowan is a senior at Texas A&M University who spends his time involved with StuMo (Student Mobilization), studying for a Biomedical Science degree and hanging out with his fraternity.
wtaw.com
Bryan Texas Utilities Update on WTAW
Megan Brown, BTU Energy Account Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about how drought impacts BTU, taking generation offline, Public Power Week, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Texas Utilities Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
KBTX.com
As Texas continues to prioritize school safety, Bryan ISD receives its first audit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School safety is being reassessed across the nation following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, and Texas has taken another step in ensuring its students’ safety with Governor Greg Abbott’s appointment of the Texas Education Agency’s first Chief of School Safety and Security.
Click2Houston.com
Texas A&M’s early-voting location was popular during general elections before it was moved off campus
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Brazos County officials removed an early-voting location off Texas A&M University’s campus — a decision that spurred accusations of student voter suppression — at least one county commissioner cited poor voter turnout as a partial reason for the relocation.
KBTX.com
Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
KBTX.com
Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
cbs19.tv
Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season
BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD and City of Bryan share statements defending stance on future transportation facility site
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of next Tuesday’s Bryan City Council meeting, the Bryan ISD School Board published a letter that they hope clarifies the continued struggle between the school district and the city concerning the proposed site of a new transportation department facility. The school district says it...
Battalion Texas AM
Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification
Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
KBTX.com
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection with a double homicide in Bryan five years ago. The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Frankie Bell, Jr. was found guilty of Capital Murder...
Slice of Amish now opens for business in Montgomery
A new Amish store opened Sept. 30 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Slice of Amish) Slice of Amish opened Sept. 30 at 401 College St., Ste. 170, Montgomery. The business offers over 50 varieties of Wisconsin cheese as well as an assortment of meats, pickles, eggs, homemade butter and noodles. 936-588-4340. http://sliceofamish.com.
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
The Spun
