College Station, TX

The Spun

SEC Analyst Reveals His Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas A&M

It could get ugly when Texas A&M and Alabama meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. At least that's what CBS' Barrett Sallee thinks. Appearing as a guest on Tuesday's edition of "The Matt McClearin Show," Sallee boldly predicted that this weekends matchup between the Aggies and Crimson Tide could be the most lopsided in the series' history.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtaw.com

Bryan Texas Utilities Update on WTAW

Megan Brown, BTU Energy Account Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about how drought impacts BTU, taking generation offline, Public Power Week, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Texas Utilities Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
BRYAN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas A&M’s early-voting location was popular during general elections before it was moved off campus

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Brazos County officials removed an early-voting location off Texas A&M University’s campus — a decision that spurred accusations of student voter suppression — at least one county commissioner cited poor voter turnout as a partial reason for the relocation.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Chicken Oil Co. announces it will reopen in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chicken Oil Co. announced Thursday they will reopen in 2023 after a devastating fire closed its doors. The restaurant closed back in April due to a fire that caused significant damage in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started outside it an ashtray and was spurred on by wind in the area.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard. “This is a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6. “This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”
BRYAN, TX
cbs19.tv

Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season

BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
BRENHAM, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification

Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Click2Houston.com

26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA

BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
BRENHAM, TX
