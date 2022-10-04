ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullins, SC

Mullins man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor, sheriff’s office says

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftTzC_0iM3nA1W00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins man was arrested Monday for allegedly committing sexual battery on a teenager, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Demarco Pressley, 21, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The sheriff’s office said the incident reportedly occurred between July 2 and July 31 in the Johnsonville area.

Pressley was released Tuesday afternoon on a $25,000 surety bond.

Due to the nature of the case, no additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnsonville, SC
Mullins, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Mullins, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
WBTW News13

14-year-old shot to death, 2 Bennettsville residents charged

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennesttsville residents are facing charges after a 14-year-old was shot to death Sunday night, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. Authorities charged Tybiriolls Fennell, 28, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville, with […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Timmonsville man arrested in North Carolina charged with attempted murder in October 2021 shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago. Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Documents: No charges for Darlington County deputy involved in deadly shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed against a Darlington County deputy who was involved in a deadly shooting in July, according to documents obtained by News13. A letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, dated Sept. 9, states “there is insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution.” The South Carolina Law […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies seize thousands of doses of heroin, meth after man’s arrest

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Severe thousands of doses of heroin and methamphetamine were taken off the streets after deputies arrested a Florence man wanted on a drug charge, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Robert Demont Washington remained in the Florence County Detention Monday afternoon on charges of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Heroes Day’ lunch recognizes Florence County first responders on 4th anniversary of ambush that left 2 officers dead, 5 others hurt

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County first responders are being recognized Monday with a “Heroes Day” lunch on the four-year anniversary of an ambush that left two law-enforcement officers dead and five others injured. The family of Farrah Turner, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator killed in the Oct. 3, 2018 ambush, and the […]
WBTW News13

WATCH: Wreath-laying ceremony honors Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher on 2nd anniversary of his death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach police officer shot and killed two years ago while responding to a domestic-violence call was remembered Monday morning during a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial built in his honor. Patrolman Jacob Hancher, 23, had been a Myrtle Beach officer for only eight months when he was shot […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

All roads in Garden City reopen after Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — All roads in Garden City reopened as of Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian impacted the area, according to Horry County officials. All beach access points are also open, with the exception of Beach Access 14 at Calhoun Drive, according to officials. Officials said to expect periodic beach access closures over […]
GARDEN CITY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

80K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy