Mullins man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins man was arrested Monday for allegedly committing sexual battery on a teenager, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Shawn Demarco Pressley, 21, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The sheriff’s office said the incident reportedly occurred between July 2 and July 31 in the Johnsonville area.
Pressley was released Tuesday afternoon on a $25,000 surety bond.
Due to the nature of the case, no additional information was immediately available.
