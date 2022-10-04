ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts

Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
NFL
Page Six

Tom Brady doesn’t ‘give a s–t how well’ quarterback son Jack plays football

Tom Brady’s son Jack may be following in his dad’s quarterback footsteps, but the NFL player isn’t putting pressure on the 15-year-old. “I don’t give a s–t how well he does,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Brady, 45, called Jack’s games a “treat,” explaining, “Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. … I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player referred to his eldest child as “a grinder...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Divorce News

Moments ago, Page Six dropped a bombshell report involving Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. They have apparently hired divorce attorneys. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers' Message For Odell Beckham Jr. Is Going Viral

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be more than happy to take some psychedelic spiritual medicine with him should he choose to come to Green Bay. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the four-time MVP was asked about the potential of doing Ayahuasca...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
NFL
The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Kyle Shanahan
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Announce Legendary Franchise Player Has Died

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Gisele Photo

Gisele Bundchen was spotted at a Miami gym by herself on Monday. Photos of her at the gym were obtained by TMZ Sports. Bundchen has been in the news for the past two months due to her reported rift with Tom Brady. It was recently said that she remained away from Brady during Hurricane Ian.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News

Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
NFL
The Spun

Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear

Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
NBA
