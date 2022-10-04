Read full article on original website
49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win
On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts
Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
Tom Brady doesn’t ‘give a s–t how well’ quarterback son Jack plays football
Tom Brady’s son Jack may be following in his dad’s quarterback footsteps, but the NFL player isn’t putting pressure on the 15-year-old. “I don’t give a s–t how well he does,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Brady, 45, called Jack’s games a “treat,” explaining, “Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. … I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player referred to his eldest child as “a grinder...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Divorce News
Moments ago, Page Six dropped a bombshell report involving Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. They have apparently hired divorce attorneys. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."
Aaron Rodgers' Message For Odell Beckham Jr. Is Going Viral
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be more than happy to take some psychedelic spiritual medicine with him should he choose to come to Green Bay. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the four-time MVP was asked about the potential of doing Ayahuasca...
Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback
With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts
On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Antonio Brown For Gisele Picture: “AB Is A Clown… That Man Revived Your Career”
There’s been a lot of chatter about the marriage status between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen over the past few months. It all started when the future Hall of Fame quarterback took 11 days off from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp, and many were starting the rumor that there were struggles between Brady and his wife.
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Tom Brady, Gisele After Cole Beasley Retirement News
When Bucs receiver Cole Beasley announced his sudden retirement from the NFL citing that he's ready to be a full-time dad and husband, all eyes went to Tom Brady. As the 45-year-old QB's marriage seems to be failing in a very public way, many on social media couldn't help but say the same thing after Tom Pelissero broke the news.
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
Former NFL Running Back LeGarrette Blount Throws Punch At Another Dad After Youth Football Game
What’s up with these former professional athletes getting involved in fights at youth sporting events?. Not too long ago, we saw former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib get involved in a fight during a youth football game, resulting in his brother shooting and killing a coach. Now, we have...
Raiders Announce Legendary Franchise Player Has Died
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Stadium Photo
Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was at Bank of America Stadium this past Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, dropping to 1-3 on the season. That being said, Culpo tried her best to walk out...
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Gisele Photo
Gisele Bundchen was spotted at a Miami gym by herself on Monday. Photos of her at the gym were obtained by TMZ Sports. Bundchen has been in the news for the past two months due to her reported rift with Tom Brady. It was recently said that she remained away from Brady during Hurricane Ian.
Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News
Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear
Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
