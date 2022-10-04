ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays!￼

We visit our Facebook Question of the day. Plus we share a few of your birthdays, as we’re happy to announce a new giveaway at the end of each week! With your birthday submissions, we’ll pick a random winner each Friday to receive 4 free passes to B&B Theatres in Neosho! Be sure to go to GMFS on fourstateshomepage.com to enter!
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Weekend Warm-up￼

Wondering what to do this weekend? Well Howie and Bubba have some fun events in this Weekend Warm-Up! With a Wine Share going in Neosho, and a Wings & Wheels Weekend happening at the Freedom of Flight Museum, there’s something for anyone to enjoy!
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Joplin VA 5K Fun Run!￼

We’re so happy to welcome Jenifer Webb here to tell us about the first ever Joplin VA 5K Fun Run, happening October 8th! The newly developed Train 2 Run Program at the Joplin VA Clinic encourages Veterans to get active. Extended to the public as well, we invite you to come get involved and support our local Veterans!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

PSU Musicians featured in PBS Special

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg State professor and graduate student will appear on PBS later this week. Professor Robert Kehle and grad student Jonathan Desoto, Jr. Recently performed with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. The performance was recorded earlier this year as part of a show called “An Ozark Mountain...
PITTSBURG, KS
fortscott.biz

Discovering Fort Scott’s Little Known Stories

Fort Scott Kan. – The public is invited to the Exploring the African American Experience Project videography discussion on Friday, October 7, at the Ellis Fine Arts Center theater on the Fort Scott Community College campus at 9 a.m. There will be discussions about video and movie making, how...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

More or Less What’s Your Guess with KODE TV and Food 4 Less!￼

Welcome back to another addition of More or Less What’s Your Guess with KODE TV and Food 4 Less! All of us are rooting for Stacy Greene of Joplin, as she’s put to the test in this fun game show. With a chance to win $250 of groceries from Food 4 Less, we ask with gleeful anticipation, “What’s Your Guess?!” Best of luck, Stacy!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings

NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas students make special delivery to Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it consistency in the form of cross-state help, Thursday, in Joplin. 10 students from Jayhawk-Linn High School in Mound City, Kansas stopped by the Ronald McDonald House with special deliveries. They’re in the school’s FCCLA organization. It stands for “Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.” They brought thousands of pop tabs — along with close to $600 worth of items on the House’s wish list.
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Thousands in Webb City line Main Street for parade

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week celebrations in Webb City continued this afternoon and evening with a parade on Main Street. Several thousand people lined Main, from 3rd Street to Stadium Drive to watch Webb City’s homecoming parade. The event featured more than fifty entries, which included the Junior High and High School marching bands, […]
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Half-Hour Highlights!

Reunited and it feels so good! The Boys are back together, and we wonder if they took “paw-ternity” leave, especially with the Maple Leaf Festival Dog Show & Dachshund Dash coming up Saturday! We get some details on the MSSU Homecoming Parade going on in Downtown Joplin. And I promise it’s no trick when I say we have the treats, as Howie and Bubba share some Food News! All that and so much more in this morning’s Half-Hour Highlights!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS MSSU Homecoming!￼

Missouri Southern State University is celebrating their Homecoming this week, and we’ve got MSSU Executive Vice President, Brad Hodson to tell us more! Offering outdoor movies, virtual reality games, a bonfire and pep rally. Along with a parade in Downtown Joplin, it’s a fun way to celebrate and show our MSSU Lion pride! Find out all the fun events right here!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Loretta Lynn brought her music to Grand Lake in the 1990s.

GROVE, Okla. – Loretta Lynn’s reality-based songs were a staple of country music for over 60 years. With her death on Monday at age 90 years old, the legend was remembered as a voice that knew heartbreak up close. “She was a trailblazer,” said Jana Jae, an American...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

KODE Medical Focus: Memory Loss

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you find yourself looking for your keys or finding the remote in the refrigerator– you may have some problems remembering things. “We see a great deal of people with memory loss,” said Dr. Henry Petry, Geriatrician. Freeman Geriatrician Dr. Henry Petry says it’s...
JOPLIN, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus Day celebration opens

The 53rd annual Columbus Day Festival and Balloon Regatta will begin at Friday afternoon and will continue through Sunday. With the Covid fear diminishing the Columbus Chamber of Commerce says in the words of Merle Evans the “Show must go on.” The bean feed, sponsored by Commerce Bank, will once again kick-off the festival. The festival which began with the free bean feed has turned into the…
COLUMBUS, KS
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.

FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Crawford Co. Mental Health Center appoints new executive director

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — The Governing Board of Crawford County Mental Health Center has announced the appointment of Heather Spaur, MBA, PHR, as the new Executive Director effective November 1, 2022. Spaur will assume the role of Executive Director, taking over for Michael Ehling who will be retiring November...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Joplin company manufacturing battery powered boats

JOPLIN, Mo. — A first-of-its-kind, battery-powered boat is taking to America’s waterways. Boka Marine, a division of American Recreational Products (ARP), launched its new, four-person pontoon product line in August of 2022. The Boka e-boats utilize a fiberglass frame technology and are powered by an ultralight three-horsepower, battery-powered motor (which is rechargeable) that can propel the […]
JOPLIN, MO

