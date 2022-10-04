Read full article on original website
biztucson.com
UArizona Recertified with Seal of Excelencia for Service to Latino Students
The seal, issued by Excelencia in Education, recognizes the university’s programs, policies, leadership and institutional culture for supporting Latino student success. The Seal of Excelencia is a national certification given to higher education institutions who have demonstrated institutional transformation to serve their students, particularly Latino students. The University of...
biztucson.com
KB Home Announces Grand Opening of The Legends in Marana
KB Home has announced the grand opening of The Legends, a new-home community situated within the popular Gladden Farms master plan in Marana. The neighborhood is located just north of West Tangerine Road near Interstate 10, providing easy access to Tucson’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at the Tucson Premium Outlets® and The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. The master-planned community boasts numerous amenities, including miles of paved walking trails, open space, parks, sports fields and one of the largest children’s splash pads in Southern Arizona. Gladden Farms features the on-site, state-of-the-art Gladden Farms Elementary School, which is part of the award-winning Marana Unified School District.
biztucson.com
Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort a Finalist for Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence
Historic Hotels of America announced the nominee finalists for the 2022 Historic Hotels of America® Awards of Excellence, and Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort was named in three categories. The Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence recognize and celebrate the finest historic hotels and hoteliers from across the United...
