Tucson, AZ

biztucson.com

UArizona Recertified with Seal of Excelencia for Service to Latino Students

The seal, issued by Excelencia in Education, recognizes the university’s programs, policies, leadership and institutional culture for supporting Latino student success. The Seal of Excelencia is a national certification given to higher education institutions who have demonstrated institutional transformation to serve their students, particularly Latino students. The University of...
TUCSON, AZ
KB Home Announces Grand Opening of The Legends in Marana

KB Home has announced the grand opening of The Legends, a new-home community situated within the popular Gladden Farms master plan in Marana. The neighborhood is located just north of West Tangerine Road near Interstate 10, providing easy access to Tucson’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at the Tucson Premium Outlets® and The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. The master-planned community boasts numerous amenities, including miles of paved walking trails, open space, parks, sports fields and one of the largest children’s splash pads in Southern Arizona. Gladden Farms features the on-site, state-of-the-art Gladden Farms Elementary School, which is part of the award-winning Marana Unified School District.
MARANA, AZ

