EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
Diddy Sends The Combs Twins Off To Homecoming And They Look Flawless
Diddy took to Instagram to share a few photos of his twin daughters' homecoming looks and they look flawless!
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Yung Miami Causes Confusion After Revealing She 'Wants To Be The Black Oprah'
Yung Miami has some big aspirations amid the success of her new show, Caresha Please, but she’s getting clowned online after describing what she sees for herself in the future. In a recent interview with XXL, the City Girls rapper talked all about Caresha Please and how it came...
GloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
GloRilla took the stage for her television debut performance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Sporting a red and silver sequin Big Glo baseball jersey, the Memphis rapper entered the stage from the crowd with equally glistening backup dancers twerking as her single “Tomorrow” began to play. Proving her star potential, the 23-year-old artist had the engaged crowd on their feet as she performed her single “Tomorrow,” before moving to center stage with her breakout hit, “FNF.” More from VIBE.comCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoKing Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop"...
Trina Accepts “I Am Hip Hop” Honor At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
Trina gracefully took the stage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards to accept this year’s “I Am Hip Hop” honor. Presented by Remy Ma and Slip-N-Slide founder Trick Daddy, the Miami-bred rapper was celebrated in a video tribute narrated by DJ Drama. The clip featured commentary from Missy Elliott, Killer Mike, Latto, City Girls, and Trick Daddy. Accepting the honor, “Da Baddest Bi**h” emotionally thanked God as well as her mother. More from VIBE.comTrina And Saucy Santana Encourage Voting In New Song "No Voting No Vucking"King Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop" To The 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsFivio...
Madame Noire
While The Other Rap Gworls Were Beefin’, Caresha Was Stepping Out In NYC With Diddy
Caresha and Diddy took over NYC’s streets recently — all the while several of the femcee’s counterparts were verbally tussling online. The City Girls member and Miami native posted a snapshot of herself and Diddy in the latter’s hometown on Oct. 4. Caresha — whose stage...
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"
The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
HipHopDX.com
LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour
Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: ‘Caresha Please’ and ‘Drink Champs’ Tie for 'Best Hip Hop Platform’
It’s a tie and big night for REVOLT TV, whose popular podcasts “Caresha Please” with host Yung Miami of City Girls and N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN both tied for Best Hip Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, presented by rapper T.I. The pair beat out many contenders, including Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Breakfast Club, Caresha Please, Complex, Drink Champs, HipHopDX, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, NPR Tiny Desk, and the internet-born musical event, Verzuz.
Bleu Enlists French Montana For “Life Worth Living” Performance At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
Bleu took the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards stage and kicked off his performance with a rendition of “Baddest” and his new track, “Life Worth Living,” alongside French Montana. The 28-year-old dressed in a metallic shirt, while Montana rocked a mustard yellow, red, and white checkered jacket as the two swaggered across the smoky, cosmically-decorated stage, spewing braggadocio to the audience.More from VIBE.comKing Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop" To The 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsFivio Foreign Performs "City Of Gods" And "Big Drip" At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsEST Gee And Jeezy Prove They're "The Realest" At 2022 BET Hip...
Complex
Quavo and Takeoff Drop Unc & Phew Album ‘Only Built for Infinity Links’
Quavo and Takeoff have unleashed Only Built for Infinity Links, their first full-length record under the Unc & Phew moniker. The ATL rappers/family members began working on the project about two years ago, as they prepared to deliver the Migos’ Culture III album. Quavo and Takeoff spoke about the effort in a new interview with Complex’s Jordan Rose, explaining their overall vision and hopes for the release.
DJ Drama Takes Home ‘DJ Of The Year’ Honors At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
The art of DJ’ing is far from dead. Thus far, the 2020s have provided a platform for DJ D-Nice to take Club Quarantine around the world. Meanwhile, DJ Cassidy has taken Pass The Mic to television and Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Not to be forgotten, DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible continue to bring dope freestyles to the people and the legacy of the late DJ Kay Slay lives on forever. In the end, DJ Drama was able to do all that he needed to do and then some to take home “DJ of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
