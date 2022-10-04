The art of DJ’ing is far from dead. Thus far, the 2020s have provided a platform for DJ D-Nice to take Club Quarantine around the world. Meanwhile, DJ Cassidy has taken Pass The Mic to television and Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Not to be forgotten, DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible continue to bring dope freestyles to the people and the legacy of the late DJ Kay Slay lives on forever. In the end, DJ Drama was able to do all that he needed to do and then some to take home “DJ of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO